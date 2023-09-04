China's Redway Power has developed a new lithium iron phosphate battery system with a nominal voltage of 12.8 V and a nominal capacity of 200 Ah.Redway Power has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential rooftop applications. The Chinese energy storage specialist said the new battery has a nominal voltage of 12.8 V and a nominal capacity of 200 Ah. "This means you would need at least two 12V 200Ah LiFePO4 batteries to achieve the desired storage capacity," the company said, noting that a typical household's required capacity is usually 5 kWh. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...