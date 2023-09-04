The global trend towards a facelift in home furnishings is bringing revolutionary changes to small appliances, kitchenware, furniture, and even to the seemingly "insignificant" sockets. However, today's sockets are considered a new product category given their use, aesthetics, safety and intelligent technologies, rather than a basic component for power supply.

Now a new type of socket, the BULL Master Power Track Socket, is making its global debut. It is specially designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, "an international supercar design master" and "Car Designer of the Century", and fully supported by BULL, China's leading brand of safe electrical devices.

The BULL Master Power Track Socket marks a genre-defining start of socket aesthetics without compromising on convenience and performance. Giugiaro mentioned on his official website that the product was inspired by the tail lights and dashboards of racing supercars so he calls it "a socket equivalent to supercar". The world's first socket with a supercar design will add a touch of aesthetics to your home.

"A socket equivalent to supercar" is an innovative product packed with features designed for different power consumption needs. The small appliances market has grown to more than $250 billion, raising more stringent requirements for home electrical outlets.

As BULL leads the way in improving the user experience with intelligent technology and strengths backed by 2,379 patents, the BULL Master Power Track Socket comes with the world's first digital display with Safety Alert function for showing real-time power consumption and highlighting potential risks. As "the expert in safe electrical use", BULL is famous for the fact that 7 out of 10 Chinese households use BULL products. "BULL's 28 years of expertise in the field of electricity inspires me and helps elevate user experience," said Giugiaro.

The BULL Master Power Track Socket becomes a trendsetter in the industry by tapping into the global trend for smarter and better design. It expands the imagination of what is possible in the field of electrical devices and will lead the way at home and abroad.

