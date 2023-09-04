First North Denmark: Digizuite A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Digizuite A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Last day of trading shares in Digizuite A/S is today, 4 September 2023. Digizuite A/S is removed due the fact that Luxion Group ApS on 5 September 2023 will initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining outstanding shares in Digizuite A/S, pursuant to section 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act. ISIN: DK0061535937 ---------------------------------------------- Name: Digizuite ---------------------------------------------- Number of shares (à 1 kr.): 34,080,743 shares ---------------------------------------------- CVR NR: 25499522 ---------------------------------------------- ICB: 1010 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: DIGIZ ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 222218 ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66