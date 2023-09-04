Anzeige
First North Denmark: Digizuite A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Digizuite A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Denmark. Last day of trading shares in Digizuite A/S is today, 4 September
2023. 



Digizuite A/S is removed due the fact that Luxion Group ApS on 5 September 2023
will initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining outstanding shares in
Digizuite A/S, pursuant to section 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act. 



ISIN:            DK0061535937   
----------------------------------------------
Name:            Digizuite    
----------------------------------------------
Number of shares (à 1 kr.): 34,080,743 shares
----------------------------------------------
CVR NR:           25499522     
----------------------------------------------
ICB:             1010       
----------------------------------------------
Short name:         DIGIZ      
----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        222218      
----------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
