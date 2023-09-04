Torq Resources hat soeben sein drittes Bohrprogramm auf seinem Eisenoxid-Kupfer-Gold-Projekt Margarita in Chile gestartet, Green Shift Commodities konnte am 15. August 2023 ein endgültiges Kauf- und Verkaufsabkommen zum Erwerb einer 100%-Beteiligung am Lithiumprojekt Armstrong unterzeichnen und Collective Metals beginnt mit seinem Phase-2-Explorationsprogramm auf seinem Kupferprojekt Princeton. Unternehmen im Überblick: Collective Metals Inc. - https://collectivemetalsinc.com ISIN: CA1939291060 , WKN: A3D8WJ , FRA: TO1.F Weitere Videos von Collective Metals Inc. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/collective-metals-inc/ Green Shift Commodities Ltd. - https://greenshiftcommodities.com/ ISIN: CA3933801001 , WKN: A3DT77 , FRA: 7WV.F , TSXV: GCOM.V Weitere Videos von Green Shift Commodities Ltd. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/green-shift-commodities-ltd/ Torq Resources Inc. - https://www.torqresources.com/ ISIN: CA89131L1085 , WKN: A2DNVL , TSXV: TORQ.V , Valor: 36068737 Weitere Videos von Torq Resources Inc. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/torq-resources-inc/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Lithium Silber Silver Uran Uranium Nickel Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV