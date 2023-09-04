DJ zkPass Pre-alpha Testnet Opens for Public Testing

zkPass zkPass Pre-alpha Testnet Opens for Public Testing 04-Sep-2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- zkPass Pre-alpha Testnet Opens for Public Testing NEWS RELEASE BY ZKPASS New York, US | September 01, 2023 09:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time In a significant stride towards revolutionizing data privacy and verification, zkPass, the innovative privacy-preserving protocol for private data verification, announces that its Pre-alpha Testnet is open for public testing. A Glimpse into the Future: zkPass Pre-alpha Testnet The zkPass Pre-alpha Testnet presents a transformative approach to private data verification. Built on the bedrock of Multi-Party Computation (MPC), Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP), and Three-party Transport Layer Security (3P-TLS), zkPass introduces TransGate-a gateway empowering users to selectively and privately validate their data from any HTTPS website. This encompasses diverse data types, including legal identity, financial records, healthcare information, social interactions, work history, education, and skill certifications. zkPass achieves these verifications securely and privately, obviating the necessity to reveal or upload sensitive personal data to third parties. The Power of Scalability zkPass can be readily incorporated into multiple application scenarios, including composable decentralized identity passes, DeFi lending protocols based on off-chain credit, privacy-ensured healthcare data marketplaces, and dating apps featuring verifiable zkSBTs, etc. Wherever there is a need for trust and privacy, zkPass can provide a solution. By employing cryptographic technologies like MPC, ZKP, and others, zkPass enables users to validate their private data through the verification of their HTTPS-based web session-eliminating the need for file uploads or the exposure of sensitive details. For example, through zkPass, Alice can prove: -- Based on her server response to the Steam/GOG website, she has purchased 10+ games with 100+ hours of gameplay and is not required to disclose any other private information about her account to a third party. -- Based on her server response with the Harvard Alumni website, she has a Bachelor's degree and is an alumnus of Harvard University, but does not disclose any of her other superfluous personal data. -- Based on her server response with the Porsche website, she owns a Porsche, but does not disclose her frame number, purchase order, or other private data. -- Based on her server response with the bank's website, she owns assets greater than USD100K, but does not disclose any of her specific account assets, transfer records, or other private data. zkPass can be applied in various scenarios to enhance user experience, trust, and privacy: -- The Metaverse/GameFi program is looking for gaming ambassadors to participate in a test and offer a reward, and they can easily verify that Alice is their target user. -- Alice can seamlessly access the Alumni DAO via her zkPass zkSBT while ensuring privacy and trustworthiness. -- Alice leveraged her RWA ZKPs to establish a reputation for high ratings, which allowed her to access a DeFi lending platform and secure lower mortgage and borrowing rates, ultimately boosting her capital efficiency. By redesigning the TLS protocol to Three-party TLS, zkPass makes it seamless for any HTTPS-based website to be used as a trusted data source for provenance of zero-knowledge metadata without having to authorize any APIs. Open Invitation to Shape the Future zkPass launched its Pre-alpha Testnet in July, receiving an overwhelming response with over 200,000 waitlist signups. Currently, tens of thousands of whitelisted users have already generated more than 100,000 zero-knowledge proofs, each representing their respective private data, identity, or ownership. User feedback holds immense importance as it helps refine and enhance their solution. The public release of the Pre-alpha Testnet extends a warm invitation to technology enthusiasts, privacy advocates, and individuals who deeply value secure data practices. This invitation aims to shape the future landscape of data privacy alongside zkPass collectively. Participating in the Pre-alpha Testnet not only grants users early access to an advanced solution but also empowers them to actively contribute towards its improvement. This collaborative effort is a key driver in tailoring zkPass into a privacy-focused protocol that empowers users in an increasingly data-centric world. How to Get Involved Getting involved in zkPass's Pre-alpha Testnet is simple: 1. Users can Install the TransGate Extension from Google Chrome Web Store. 2. Interested users join pre.zkpass.org to be a part of the Pre-alpha Testnet and experience firsthand the power of private data validation. More tutorial details can be found on the doc wiki and engage with the zkPass community. Users are invited share their insights, and become an integral part of shaping this groundbreaking technology. About ZkPass zkPass is an advanced privacy-preserving protocol for private data verification. 