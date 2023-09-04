Alphamin Resources (AFM) offers rare exposure to a metal (tin) that both Rio Tinto and the MIT regard as the most likely to benefit from the electrification of the world economy. Having successfully ramped up its Mpama North mine at Bisie in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2019-20, when the tin price was enjoying one of its biggest bull markets in decades, AFM is now in a net cash position and is paying dividends at the same time as developing a second mine (Mpama South).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...