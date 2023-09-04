Suominen Corporation: Composition of Suominen's Nomination Board

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on September 4, 2023 at 3:00p.m.EEST



Suominen's three largest registered shareholders Ahlstrom Capital B.V., Etola Group Oy and Oy Etra Invest Ab have nominated the following members to the Shareholders' Nomination Board:

Lasse Heinonen, President & CEO of A. Ahlström Oy, as a member appointed by Ahlstrom Capital B.V.

Mikael Etola, CEO, Etola-Yhtiöt, as a member appointed by Etola Group Oy and Oy Etra Invest Ab

Jaakko Eskola, Chair of Suominen's Board of Directors, serves as the third member of the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint members to the Nomination Board were determined on the basis of the registered holdings in the company's shareholders' register on September 1, 2023.



In its organizing meeting on September 4, 2023 the Nomination Board has elected Lasse Heinonen as the Chair of the Nomination Board. The Nomination Board decided to invite Peter Seligson, Chair of the Board of Directors of A. Ahlström Oy, to attend the Nomination Board's meetings as an advisor.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board prepares the proposals on the number, composition, and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Board of Directors no later than February 1 prior to the Annual General Meeting.



Tommi Björnman, President & CEOFor additional information, please contact: Klaus Korhonen, SVP, HR & Legal, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 10 214 3070Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have around 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.Distribution:Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.Key mediawww.suominen.fi