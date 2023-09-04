Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Übernahme-Fantasie wird zum Lotto-Jackpot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806454 | ISIN: FI0009010862 | Ticker-Symbol: 1S0
Frankfurt
04.09.23
10:41 Uhr
2,690 Euro
+0,020
+0,75 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7102,87014:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2023 | 14:11
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suominen Corporation: Composition of Suominen's Nomination Board

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on September 4, 2023 at 3:00p.m.EEST

Suominen's three largest registered shareholders Ahlstrom Capital B.V., Etola Group Oy and Oy Etra Invest Ab have nominated the following members to the Shareholders' Nomination Board:

  • Lasse Heinonen, President & CEO of A. Ahlström Oy, as a member appointed by Ahlstrom Capital B.V.
  • Mikael Etola, CEO, Etola-Yhtiöt, as a member appointed by Etola Group Oy and Oy Etra Invest Ab

Jaakko Eskola, Chair of Suominen's Board of Directors, serves as the third member of the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint members to the Nomination Board were determined on the basis of the registered holdings in the company's shareholders' register on September 1, 2023.

In its organizing meeting on September 4, 2023 the Nomination Board has elected Lasse Heinonen as the Chair of the Nomination Board. The Nomination Board decided to invite Peter Seligson, Chair of the Board of Directors of A. Ahlström Oy, to attend the Nomination Board's meetings as an advisor.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board prepares the proposals on the number, composition, and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Board of Directors no later than February 1 prior to the Annual General Meeting.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION


Tommi Björnman, President & CEO

For additional information, please contact: Klaus Korhonen, SVP, HR & Legal, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 10 214 3070


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have around 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Key media
www.suominen.fi


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.