Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF LEHTO GROUP PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 4 SEPTEMBER 2023 SHARES THE SHARES OF LEHTO GROUP PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Lehto Group Plc observation status on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 4.1.1 article f). Rules of the Exchange rule 4.1.1 article f: "there is uncertainty in respect of the Issuer's financial position". The purpose of the observation status is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260