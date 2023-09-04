Anzeige
WKN: A2AHZH | ISIN: FI4000081138 | Ticker-Symbol: L7G
Frankfurt
04.09.23
09:09 Uhr
0,114 Euro
-0,003
-2,24 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
04.09.2023 | 14:47
121 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF LEHTO GROUP PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 4 SEPTEMBER 2023 SHARES

THE SHARES OF LEHTO GROUP PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Lehto Group Plc observation status on the
grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 4.1.1 article f). 

Rules of the Exchange rule 4.1.1 article f: "there is uncertainty in respect of
the Issuer's financial position". 

The purpose of the observation status is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
