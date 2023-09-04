ProAll - A Terex Brand: ProAll Partners with Armcon as New Distributor for Northern UK

OLDS, AB, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProAll, a Terex Corporation subsidiary and a leader in concrete mixer technology, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Armcon Limited. This collaboration signals ProAll's commitment to delivering advanced solutions to its valued Northern UK customers.

Renowned for exceptional performance and reliability, ProAll's mobile and stationary concrete mixers are at the forefront of technology. As part of Terex Corporation, ProAll remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of concrete mixing, catering to the evolving construction industry.

Armcon Limited, a UK market leader for over 30 years, is known for its high-quality products and excellent service in volumetric concrete mixers. This partnership enables Armcon to offer customers ProAll's latest innovative technology.

This partnership embodies ProAll's dedication to delivering cutting-edge products and services to its Northern UK customers while reinforcing Armcon's commitment to offering clients access to the forefront of concrete mixer technology available in the market.

Andrew Coates, GM at ProAll, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We're pleased to introduce Armcon Limited as our official distributor for the northern UK. Their industry prowess and dedication harmonize seamlessly with ProAll's values. Together, we're well-prepared to provide inventive solutions that enable customers to achieve concrete mixing goals efficiently and sustainably."

The ProAll-Armcon alliance showcases a shared pledge to deliver value-centric solutions that boost productivity, reduce downtime, and champion environmentally responsible practices in the construction sector.

Sean Warburton, Managing Director at Armcon Limited, remarked, "Our collaboration with ProAll enhances our product portfolio and empowers us to offer customers the most advanced concrete mixer technology, supported by ProAll's legacy of innovation and expertise."

Kieran Hegarty, President of Materials Processing for Terex, lauded the partnership, affirming, "The ProAll and Armcon partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier solutions. This synergy unites two industry leaders to provide unparalleled products and services in the northern UK market."

Clients in the Northern UK can now benefit from Armcon's profound industry insights alongside ProAll's cutting-edge concrete mixer solutions. With a wide product range and outstanding support, this collaboration enhances the concrete mixing experience. For more about ProAll International and Armcon, visit www.proallinc.com and www.armcon.com.

About ProAll: A Terex Brand, ProAll pioneers innovative concrete mixer solutions, trusted worldwide for their performance.

About Armcon Limited: Armcon Limited, a trusted concrete industry provider, offers tailored equipment and services committed to excellence for concrete professionals.

CONTACT: Kate Clancy, kate.clancy@terex.com

