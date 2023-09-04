Mongolia has connected a 10 MW solar farm to the grid, as part of a plan to deploy 40.5 MW of solar and wind capacity in the nation's western regions.The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the government of Mongolia have inaugurated a 10 MW solar power plant in Mongolia's Govi-Altai province. The project is part of the Upscaling Renewable Energy Sector Project, which aims to deploy 40.5 MW of solar and wind capacity in the country's Altai-Uliastai regions. The $66.2 million initiative also includes another 10 MW of solar in the Khövsgöl Aimag region in northern Mongolia, a 500 kW solar-wind hybrid ...

