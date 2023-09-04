Anzeige
WKN: A3C86K | ISIN: SE0017082514
Frankfurt
04.09.23
09:15 Uhr
1,190 Euro
-0,030
-2,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
04.09.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Case Group AB (456/23)

With effect from September 05, 2023, the subscription rights in Case Group AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including September 14, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CASE TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020846178              
Order book ID:  302922                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from September 05, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Case Group
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CASE BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020846186              
Order book ID:  302921                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
