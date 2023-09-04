Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Case Group AB (456/23)

With effect from September 05, 2023, the subscription rights in Case Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 14, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CASE TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020846178 Order book ID: 302922 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 05, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Case Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CASE BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020846186 Order book ID: 302921 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB