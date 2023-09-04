Italy deployed 2.3 GW of new solar capacity in the first half of the year, while its cumulative installed PV capacity reached 27.4 GW at the end of March, according to Italia Solare, the national solar energy association.From pv magazine Italy Italy added approximately 2.3 GW of new PV systems in the first half of 2023, up about 12% from the same period in 2022. The country reached about 27.4 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of June 2023. About 47% of the power added in the first half of this year originates from residential installations, with recent growth driven by the commercial ...

