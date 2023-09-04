A report from Environment America and The Ray shows how the counties of Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Diego have 4,800 acres of suitable space to host nearly 1 GW of solar capacity.From pv magazine USA Thoughtful planning of solar project siting can save useful land, protecting farmlands, habitats, and other land uses. A report from Environment America based on analysis from Georgia-based nonprofit The Ray shows that the counties of Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Diego in California have 4,800 acres of suitable solar project space alongside its highways and rights-of-way. These spaces are advantageously ...

