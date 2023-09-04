Uniper plans to power a green hydrogen production facility in the German state of Lower Saxony with 317 MW of solar.From pv magazine Germany Uniper has announced plans to build two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 317 MW near its Energy Transformation Hub in Lower Saxony, Germany. The plants will be designed with capacities of 300 MW and 17 MW, and will supply electricity to a planned green hydrogen facility at the hub. The German energy company has also said that the hydrogen will be stored in dedicated caverns at the same location. "The project received the development decision ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...