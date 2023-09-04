Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 28 to September 1, 2023:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 28/08/2023 304,197 57.822800 17,589,522.29 XPAR 28/08/2023 190,000 57.806340 10,983,204.60 CEUX 28/08/2023 32,000 57.806586 1,849,810.75 TQEX 28/08/2023 10,000 57.745741 577,457.41 AQEU 29/08/2023 308,890 58.064568 17,935,564.41 XPAR 29/08/2023 150,000 58.065438 8,709,815.70 CEUX 29/08/2023 50,000 58.055432 2,902,771.60 TQEX 29/08/2023 25,000 58.072663 1,451,816.58 AQEU 30/08/2023 354,197 58.078345 20,571,175.56 XPAR 30/08/2023 150,000 58.053062 8,707,959.30 CEUX 30/08/2023 20,000 58.052946 1,161,058.92 TQEX 30/08/2023 13,100 57.998021 759,774.08 AQEU 31/08/2023 306,246 58.150959 17,808,498.59 XPAR 31/08/2023 150,000 58.124650 8,718,697.50 CEUX 31/08/2023 40,000 58.147441 2,325,897.64 TQEX 31/08/2023 19,721 58.156488 1,146,904.10 AQEU 01/09/2023 316,298 59.127240 18,701,827.76 XPAR 01/09/2023 150,000 59.125606 8,868,840.90 CEUX 01/09/2023 31,000 59.126366 1,832,917.35 TQEX 01/09/2023 27,000 59.124336 1,596,357.07 AQEU Total 2,647,649 58.240300 154,199,872.10

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230904837651/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies Contacts

Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com