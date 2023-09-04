Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 28 to September 1, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Daily weighted
average purchase
price of shares
(EUR/share)
Amount of
transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
28/08/2023
304,197
57.822800
17,589,522.29
XPAR
28/08/2023
190,000
57.806340
10,983,204.60
CEUX
28/08/2023
32,000
57.806586
1,849,810.75
TQEX
28/08/2023
10,000
57.745741
577,457.41
AQEU
29/08/2023
308,890
58.064568
17,935,564.41
XPAR
29/08/2023
150,000
58.065438
8,709,815.70
CEUX
29/08/2023
50,000
58.055432
2,902,771.60
TQEX
29/08/2023
25,000
58.072663
1,451,816.58
AQEU
30/08/2023
354,197
58.078345
20,571,175.56
XPAR
30/08/2023
150,000
58.053062
8,707,959.30
CEUX
30/08/2023
20,000
58.052946
1,161,058.92
TQEX
30/08/2023
13,100
57.998021
759,774.08
AQEU
31/08/2023
306,246
58.150959
17,808,498.59
XPAR
31/08/2023
150,000
58.124650
8,718,697.50
CEUX
31/08/2023
40,000
58.147441
2,325,897.64
TQEX
31/08/2023
19,721
58.156488
1,146,904.10
AQEU
01/09/2023
316,298
59.127240
18,701,827.76
XPAR
01/09/2023
150,000
59.125606
8,868,840.90
CEUX
01/09/2023
31,000
59.126366
1,832,917.35
TQEX
01/09/2023
27,000
59.124336
1,596,357.07
AQEU
Total
2,647,649
58.240300
154,199,872.10
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
