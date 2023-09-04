DJ A crypto entertainment game renowned by Web3

Tokyo Beast A crypto entertainment game renowned by Web3 04-Sep-2023 / 20:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- "TOKYO BEAST" - A Crypto Entertainment Game By Renowned Web3 Companies Announces Launch On Korea Blockchain Week NEWS RELEASE BY TOKYO BEAST Download PDFDownload multimedia Tokyo, Japan | September 04, 2023 01:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time TOKYO BEAST FZCO, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; General Manager: Tomoe Mizutani; (hereinafter "TOKYO BEAST FZCO") has announced the crypto entertainment project "TOKYO BEAST, gumi Inc. Headquartered in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; Hiroyuki Kawamoto, CEO; (hereinafter "gumi") as the developer, Turingum K.K., headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Hiroki Tahara, CEO; (hereinafter "Turingum") as the technology and financial advisory, using the Polygon protocols as the blockchain network for implementation, to release several modular projects worldwide in 2024. The announcement was made today, September 4th 2023, at the Korea Blockchain Week conference held in Seoul, Korea. What is "TOKYO BEAST" all about? "TOKYO BEAST" is a crypto entertainment project that challenges to create a new entertainment experience by integrating crypto assets. It is a completely original large-scale project with many experienced staff members who have developed and operated famous Japanese games, and a development budget unparalleled for a web3 game. The company will provide an innovative and exciting entertainment experience that only "TOKYO BEAST" can provide, evolving Web3 games to a new stage. ?Promotion movie:https://youtu.be/0-QvJeYJ6ds Features of TOKYO BEAST Pursuing pure fun The team believes that it is important to be able to enjoy the game itself, outside of its web 3 features, so the emphasis was to create an authentic worldview, attractive characters, an enthusiastic battle system, and more. The quality of the game is comparable to that of today's leading smartphone games. The gaming experience is easy and seamless as the team eliminated barriers to starting the game, such as the initial NFT purchase and wallet connection, and aims to enable a wide range of participation, including general smartphone game users, and not just those confined to the Web3 world. A series of characters that are attractive both as game characters and as NFT collections The characters are designed to be interactive with an active role in the game and at the same time, to be recognized outside of the game as an NFT collection with a sophisticated visual style and high rarity. The project founders aim to create something that will be loved widely beyond borders and languages, just like "TOKYO BEAST". A fusion experience of the worldview and the crypto ecosystem "TOKYO BEAST" emphasizes the importance of synchronizing the experience of immersing oneself in the worldview of the game with the real-world crypto ecosystem. "TOKYO BEAST" will provide an experience that unites each modular project and stakeholder in a single worldview, something that has not been done in existing web3 games. Creating a new entertainment experience by predicting the winner of battles Under a legitimate scheme, there will be a win/loss prediction function that can be enjoyed inside and outside the game. Users will be able to enjoy predicting the winner of battles using data. Battles will be streamed live simultaneously around the world, and users will be able to enjoy the excitement and frenzy of the experience by watching the battles with other users around the world. The world of "TOKYO BEAST" continues to expand All the module projects to be released in the future will be organically intertwined to deliver an unexplored entertainment experience through the synergy of crypto x content. Moreover, the team aims to continue expanding the world of "TOKYO BEAST" and the utility of USDTBZ(*1). As a first step, the following core module projects will be released sequentially worldwide in 2024. * "BASE", a function to experience the unique economy of the "TOKYO BEAST" token "USDTBZ * "FARM", a function that allows users to experience NFT owner by cultivating "BEAST," which will serve as data for NFT(*2). TRIALS", a function that allows users to experience being a hero who fights with dreams and romance on his/her shoulders. During the second phase, a module project to provide new entertainment from various aspects to further expand the world of "TOKYO BEAST" and the utility of USDTBZ will be mapped out and executed. Campaign and Event Early Entry Campaign Date: September 4, 2023 - October 31, 2023 To celebrate the release of the information, three "Early Entry Campaigns" will be held, in which users can win a "Mystery Box" containing "TOKYO BEAST" tokens and NFTs by following the official X (former Twitter, hereafter "official X") account, etc. 1. Follow Me Campaign The highest rarity "Mystery Box" will be given away by drawing among those who follow the official X account. The earlier users follow us, the higher your chance of winning. 2. Weekly Prediction If users follow the official X account and participate in the weekly prediction quiz of "TOKYO BEAST" on the official X account, they can receive a high rarity "Mystery Box" by lottery. 3. Strike Jackpot A jackpot-style campaign will be held during the "Early Entry Campaign". Each time a target number of live streaming viewers or Official X followers is reached, a prize will be added to the jackpot, and a drawing will be held on Official X to determine who will win the jackpot. If the jackpot is not opened, the rewards in the pot will be carried over to the next drawing. If the jackpot is opened, the winner will be drawn from the followers of the Official X account and will receive the rewards including those that have been carried over. For details on each of the "Early Entry Campaign" campaigns, please refer to the following link: https://medium.com/ @TOKYOBEAST/2c7956cb7558 ?Polygon × TOKYO BEAST Livestreaming Polygon and TOKYO BEAST will hold a live streaming event. Title: Polygon × TOKYO BEAST Livestreaming Schedule: 2023/9/8 20:00(EST)/ 17:00 (PST) URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rikxEfWuKIM Speakers:Yoriko Beal (Polygon Head of Business Development Japan) Naoki Motohashi (TOKYO BEAST Producer) Shuhei Mise (TOKYO BEAST Global Head) (*1) USDTBZ is TOKYO BEAST's proprietary IP token. (*2) NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token. Blockchain technology is used as digital data with a certificate of ownership, making it impossible to tamper with or forge. 