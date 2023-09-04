Biophytis to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Global Investment Conference in New York

PARIS, FRANCE and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2023 / Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM:BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS), ("Biophytis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, announces that its CEO, Stanislas Veillet, will participate and hold a presentation at the "H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference", which takes place from September 11 to 13, 2023 in New York.

The presentation will be available post-meeting on the conference website.

Stanislas Veillet will also meet with institutional investors in one-to-one meetings on September 11-13, 2023.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is an investment bank based in New York. The bank holds a significant market share in financing companies in the healthcare sector. It was founded in 1868 in Boston, within the Union Bank Building, located in the heart of one of the major financial centers in the United States. For more information about the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, please visit the event's website: https://hcwevents.com/globalconference

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of drug candidates for age-related diseases. Sarconeos (BIO101), our lead drug candidate, is a small molecule in development for age-related neuromuscular (sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy) and cardiorespiratory (Covid-19) diseases. Promising clinical results were obtained in the treatment of sarcopenia in an international phase 2 study, enabling the launch of a phase 3 study in this indication (SARA project). The safety and efficacy of Sarconeos (BIO101) in the treatment of severe COVID-19 were studied in a positive international phase 2-3 clinical trial (COVA project), enabling the preparation of conditional marketing authorization (CMA) applications in Europe and Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) applications in the United States. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is currently being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD, MYODA project). The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and the ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS - ISIN: US09076G1040).

