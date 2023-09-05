BAROLO BARBARESCO WORLD OPENING - BBWO: Barolo and Barbaresco fly to China for Vinitaly China Roadshow

MILAN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BBWO in China, Barolo Barbaresco World Opening, which completes the three-year schedule of the Top Tales project launched in 2019, is at the starting blocks. The activities in China include the participation of more than 85 Barolo and Barbaresco companies in various industry fairs and the organization of several workshops.

From Sept. 11 to 15, 2023 as part of Vinitaly China Roadshow, the Veronafiere-branded event, Barolo and Barbaresco will be the stars of the days on a taste itinerary between Beijing, Changsha and Hangzhou.

The first stop is Beijing at Jing Guang Centre, Hujialou, Chaoyang District, followed by Changsha, in Hunan Province, one of the culinary capitals of China, in which case the event will take place at IFS Tower T1, 188 Jiefang West Road.

The last event will be in Hangzhou, one of the most important cities in coastal China at 1366 Qianjiang Road, Shangcheng District. Barolo and Barbaresco wineries will be involved in the Walk Around Tasting in first-class hotels where wine and spirits industry operators will be invited: wholesalers, importers, distributors, horeca operators, selected retailers and ecommerce, sommeliers, KOLs and specialized media with strong communication impact.

Concurrently with the Vinitaly China Roadshow, a number of masterclasses will be held with top-level speakers and the fourth edition of Italian Wine Week in collaboration with leading wine bars, bistros and restaurants in the cities involved in the Roadshow.

Two experienced and recognized wine industry speakers, Sophie Liu and Fongyee Walker will lead BBWO's masterclass entitled: Barolo & Barbaresco: The king and the queen of red wines, to which 50 participants will have access.

The purpose is to educate wine professionals in emerging cities and create a tasting area with food & Barolo and Barbaresco pairing tastings. Specifically, the Roadshow will be held in Beijing on 11/09, in Changsha 13/09 and in Hangzhou on 15/09.

In addition to Vinitaly China Road Show, BBWO member companies will participate in Interwine on Nov. 7, 2023, this is an exclusive B2B dedicated to Barolo and Barbaresco companies in Shanghai, and finally ProWein Shanghai from Nov. 8-10, 2023. The exhibition booth number will be 58/59 for the three venues.

BBWO Barolo Barbaresco World opening is an activity that is part of Top Tales A piece of Europe on your Table, a project funded by the European Union and promoted by DOCG Barolo and Barbaresco, Fontina DOP Valle d'Aosta and Riso di Baraggia Biellese, and Vercellese DOP.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

