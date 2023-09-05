Anda-Olsen launched new LiFePo4 batteries that come with a built-in heating elements that reportedly makes them safe to use even in freezing temperatures. The manufacturer offers the new product in two versions with a nominal capacity of 100 Ah and 200 Ah, respectively.Norway-based Anda-Olsen has launched new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePo4) batteries that can be used as both consumer batteries and for stationary energy storage. "Traditionally, such lithium batteries have been considered reliable in various weather conditions, but not as resistant to cold temperatures," the manufacturer said in ...

