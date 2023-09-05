PolyAI Customer-led Voice Assistants Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, a global leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI), today announced its Customer-Led Voice Assistant is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.

PolyAI makes it easy for Genesys customers to launch voice assistants built on the latest Generative AI and Large Language Model technologies to accelerate their digital transformation. PolyAI's customer-led voice assistants are powered by the best spoken language technology on the market, engineered to achieve higher levels of accurate resolution over the phone and more precise call routing regardless of factors such as accents, language and background noise.

"We're excited to be bringing PolyAI to The AppFoundry, unlocking access for Genesys clients to our customer-led voice assistants which are engineered and deployed in as little as 6 weeks," said Michael Chen, Head of Partnerships at PolyAI. "Contact center teams need to harness advancements in several technologies, now including Generative AI, to deliver compelling conversational experiences in customer support. We're looking forward to helping more Genesys clients access our expertise in speech recognition, natural language understanding, linguistics and spoken language technologies to create custom branded experiences over the phone."

PolyAI's Customer-Led Voice Assistant is now available with Genesys Cloud CX, an all-in-one composable solution that helps organizations offer frictionless and connected customer and employee experiences. As a modern, API- first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud CX enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization.

About PolyAI

PolyAI builds customer-led voice assistants that carry on natural conversations with customers to solve their problems. PolyAI voice assistants understand customers, regardless of what they say or how they say it.

PolyAI serves enterprises where customer conversation is an important part of doing business. Customers include some of the leading names in banking, hospitality, insurance, retail, and telecommunications.

