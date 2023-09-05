EQS-News: Element Materials Technology / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Element unveils fully integrated pharma services platform, strengthening its expanding Life Sciences Division 05 September 2023 - Element Materials Technology (Element), a leading global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) company, has launched an integrated offering for its pharmaceutical services. This strategic initiative brings together the expertise and capabilities of its recent North American acquisitions of Nanosyn and JMI labs into its existing Life Sciences business. This integration creates a team of over 1,400 scientists and chemists operating across a worldwide network of laboratories. Combining the Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Contract Research Organizations (CRO) allows Element to provide robust support to its customers at every stage of their product's life cycle. The large team combines extensive knowledge in scientific and regulatory fields with a wide selection of advanced equipment and creative solutions, ensuring it can deliver exceptional expertise and innovation. With a strategic location in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nanosyn's laboratories function as a CDMO, providing a seamless platform to cater to customers throughout the development life cycle. Boasting a history dating back to 1998, Nanosyn has a remarkable track record of advancing small molecules from initial hits to Investigational New Drugs (IND), supported by an exceptional team of over 50 scientists equipped with cutting-edge technology and efficient operations. Nanosyn's laboratory in Santa Clara specializes in chemistry and drug discovery services, housing one of the largest chemical inventories of any pharmaceutical synthesis lab in the US. The dedicated scientists at Santa Clara also boast co-authorship of over 300 patents. The company's Santa Rosa lab is an FDA-inspected kilo lab facility, offering manufacturing capabilities across 6 GMP suites and 2 class 10,000 clean rooms, alongside state-of-the-art R&D facilities. Furthermore, Element has established a market-leading CRO based in North Liberty, Iowa, previously known as JMI Laboratories. The CRO boasts a proprietary and long-standing SENTRY Antimicrobial Surveillance Program, which plays a vital role in US-FDA regulatory submissions and new drug applications. With a dedicated team of over 70 professionals, the CRO meets and exceeds the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments Act 1988 and is CLIA certified for clinical trials and possesses the capacity to conduct Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) studies, enabling complete lab-to-market product support for customers through drug development, molecular testing, clinical trials, medical writing, and surveillance services. Marie Keeley, Vice President Life Sciences America at Element said "Pharmaceutical companies face a myriad of challenges in their pursuit of developing new products. The industry contends with supply chain disruptions, escalating development costs, staffing constraints, and manufacturing delays, making the process of bringing a new drug to market more demanding than ever before. With the unveiling of our integrated pharmaceutical services platform, Element Life Sciences now stands ready to address these challenges head-on. By providing Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), plus Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) services, we offer comprehensive support to customers throughout the entire product life cycle. Our team boasts deep expertise in scientific and regulatory domains, complemented by a diverse array of cutting-edge equipment and innovative solutions." Element's global Life Sciences division reaches across a network of laboratories to deliver complete and comprehensive scientific solutions. This network supports customers' end-to-end product development lifecycles from early R&D to navigating complex regulatory approvals, while also supporting the production stages and beyond. Element Life Sciences stands as a steadfast partner, empowering pharmaceutical companies to overcome obstacles and advance their groundbreaking innovations in the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of the life sciences industry. Ends About Element The Element Materials Technology Group is one of the world's leading global providers of testing, inspection, and certification services for a diverse range of products, materials, and technologies in advanced industrial supply chains where failure in use is not an option. Headquartered in London, UK, Element's c.9,000 scientists, engineers, and technologists, work across a global network of over 270+ laboratories, support customers from early R&D, through complex regulatory approvals, and into production ensuring their products are safe, sustainable and achieve market access. Element has achieved the highest ESG ranking in the testing, inspection and certification industry and a place in the top 150 companies in the world from Sustainalytics, a global leader in ESG research and data. This is built on industry-leading environmental commitments which adopt science-based targets and commit to net zero emissions across its entire global business by 2035. For more information about Element, please visit our website, connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and subscribe to our Youtube channel .

