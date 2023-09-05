Panasonic is now testing perovskite-based power-generating glass with Japanese property developer Mitsui Fudosan Residential at a new building in Kanagawa prefecture, Japan.Japan's Panasonic has developed a building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) glass prototype based on perovskites. It claims that it can be used in various architectural structures. "By combining our original inkjet coating method and laser processing technology, we can enhance flexibility in terms of size, transparency, and design, allowing for customization according to specific requirements," the company said. Panasonic is ...

