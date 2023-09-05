An Algerian research group has analyzed the electronic, elastic, optical, and thermoelectric characteristics of the KGeCl3 perovskite to verify if this lead-free material may be used for solar cells and other electronic devices. The scientists found that the novel material has a direct bandgap semiconductor with bandgap energies of 0.92 eV, 1.26 eV, and 1.88 eV for cubic, tetragonal, and orthorhombic phases, respectively.Researchers from the Amar Thlidji University in Algeria have conducted a theoretical study to investigate if a perovskite material known as KGeCl3 may be used for applications ...

