Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market worth $10.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Market by Application (Films, Sheets, Injection Molding, Extrusion Coating), Type (mLLDPE, mHDPE), Catalyst Type, End-Use Industry (packaging, automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 7.7 billion in 2023 to USD 10.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The expansion of the mPE market is closely related to its uses in a variety of industries such as packaging, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, and others. The metallocene polyethylene (mPE) market may expand in response to increased demand for improved quality materials in these industries.

By type, the mLLDPE segment is estimated to be the fastest growing metallocene polyethylene (mPE) segment from 2023 to 2028.

The mLLDPE, by type segment of the metallocene polyethylene (mPE) market, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2023 to 2028. mLLDPE has improved mechanical qualities, improved clarity, increased tensile strength, and improved processability. Due to its adaptability, mLLDPE is appropriate for a wide range of applications such as packaging films, industrial liners, automotive components, and more. As various sectors seek materials with specific qualities, the adaptability of mLLDPE could contribute to its market growth.

By application, the films segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the metallocene polyethylene market from 2023 to 2028.

The films, by application segment of the metallocene polyethylene (mPE) market, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2023 to 2028. Due to its unique features and advantages, metallocene polyethylene (mPE) films are widely used in a variety of sectors. Metallocene catalysis provides fine control over the molecular structure of the polymer, resulting in films with superior mechanical qualities such as increased tensile strength, rip resistance, and puncture resistance. Demand is expected to be driven by industries that require robust and durable films, such as packaging and agricultural.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the metallocene polyethylene (mPE) market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing metallocene polyethylene (mPE) market during the forecast period. Metallocene polyethylene (mPE) growth in the Asia Pacific region is driven by several factors related to the region's economic, industrial, and cultural dynamics. The Asia-Pacific packaging sector is expanding rapidly as a result of factors such as rising consumerism, changing lifestyles, and the rise of e-commerce. The attributes of mPE, including clarity, barrier properties, and lightweight nature, are in line with the demands of modern packaging.

Market Players:

ExxonMobil Corporation (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Borealis AG (Austria), SASOL(South Africa), Reliance Industries Limited (India), Braskem (Brazil), Mitsui & Co. (Japan), INEOS (UK), Westlake Chemical Corporation (US), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (US), Daelim Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea) and UBE Corporation (Japan) are the key players in metallocene polyethylene (mPE) market.

