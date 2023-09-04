Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 900104 | ISIN: US1046741062 | Ticker-Symbol: BRV
Frankfurt
05.09.23
08:10 Uhr
47,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRADY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRADY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,40046,80012:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2023 | 23:12
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brady Corporation increases its dividend to shareholders for the 38th consecutive year

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 30, 2023, Brady Corporation's (NYSE: BRC) Board of Directors approved an increase in the annual dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock from $0.92 per share to $0.94 per share. A quarterly dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock of $0.235 per share will be paid on October 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2023. This dividend represents the 38th consecutive annual increase in dividends.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2022, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2022 sales were approximately $1.30 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com.

For More Information Contact:
Investor Contact: Ann Thornton (414) 438-6887
Media Contact: Kate Venne (414) 358-5176


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.