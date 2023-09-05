Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Drills 404 m @ 5.1 g/t Gold Traversing 13 High-Grade Veins 7 Intersections >100 g/t Gold, up to 2,670 g/t Gold Assays Pending on 100 m Step-Out Hole Intersecting Multiple Zones of Visible Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces results from six drillholes (SDDSC068, 73-74, 76, 77B, 78) at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figure 1).
SDDSC077B drilled 404.4 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.3 %Sb) from 374.0 m (uncut), and traverses 13 individual high-grade vein sets (Figures 3-6). Seven intervals have >100 g/t Au (up to 2,670 g/t Au), 20 intervals at >15 g/t Au and 20 intervals have >5% Sb (up to 55.8% Sb). It is the best hole drilled to date on the project, a spectacularly wide and high-grade intersection of gold-antimony mineralization.
SDDSC078 demonstrated the up-dip extension and continuation of five high grade zones towards the surface and SDDSC068 demonstrated the scale of the Sunday Creek system with a 500 m down-dip extension below prior drilling from the Apollo area.
Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Four rigs continue to drill both in the main drill area where eleven holes (SDDSC079-81, 83-90) are currently being geologically processed and chemically analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC082, 91-93) in drill progress (Figures 5-6) and up to 7.5 km along strike at the Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan prospects where twelve holes (SDDTS001-7, SDDCN001 and SDDLV001-4) for 2,383 m (including two redrilled collars) have now been completed with results expected in the coming weeks (Figure 2).
Highlights:
Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states: "With the release of SDDSC077B, SXG's 100% owned Sunday Creek project solidifies its status as one of the best new gold discoveries in the world today. Thirteen individual high-grade vein sets with seven >100 g/t Au intervals and 20 >15 g/t Au over 400 m of strike speaks volumes on the quality of project. Hitting intercepts such as 0.4 m @ 2,670 g/t gold was the remaining factor that elevates Sunday Creek into the same league as the other globally high-grade epizonal gold deposits that exist in Victoria.
"Along with recently reported holes SDDSC068 & 78, these holes confirm SXG's strategy to demonstrate grade, volume and scale at the project drilling both up and down dip of previously reported fantastic holes such as SDDSC050 and SDDSC066.
"SXG recently announced a planned 26,000 m drill campaign to April 2024 and is fully funded and permitted to execute on its strategy across its 11 km mineralized trend at Sunday Creek. It has a total of 24 holes that are pending release from both the main drill area and its regional targets up to 7,500 m to the northeast. We expect a steady stream of positive results to come out of Australia."
Results Discussion
Drill hole SDDSC077B 404.4 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 374.0 m (uncut) was designed to demonstrate continuity of mineralized structures between 25 m to 65 m spacing around hole SDDSC050 (305 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq reported 20 November 2022) at Rising Sun. SDDSC077B (cumulative 2,272 AuEq g/t x m) exceeded SDDSC050 (cumulative 852 AuEq g/t x m), the previous best hole, by almost three times.
SDDSC077B hole intersected 13 zones of mineralization from 375 m to 787 m down hole depth with visible gold noted in 28 individual restricted zones. SDDSC050 also traversed across the same 13 vein structures intersected in SDDSC077B with between 25 m to 60 m distance separating the two holes.
SDDSC077B drilled parallel to the host breccia dyke but at a high angle to the predominant NW high-grade mineralization trend, and therefore, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness. Cumulatively the hole recorded a 2,272 g/t AuEq x m intersection. Seven intervals had >100 g/t Au (up to 2,679.8 g/t Au), 20 intervals at >15 g/t Au and 20 intervals with >5% Sb (up to 55.8% Sb) were intersected. Uncut, the hole graded 404.4 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.3 %Sb) from 374.0 m.
Figure 4 shows the plan view of drill holes SDDSC050 and SDDSC070. Spatial separation of the holes is shown along their traces. The figure demonstrates the continuity of mineralized structures, especially in the dyke hanging wall, and shows the opportunity to extend the high grades into the dyke hanging wall.
Highlights from SDDSC077B include:
- 5.6 m @ 17.8 g/t AuEq (14.1 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 392.2 m, including:
- 0.2 m @ 31.5 g/t AuEq (31.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 392.2 m
- 0.4 m @ 231.6 g/t AuEq (182.0 g/t Au, 31.4% Sb) from 394.2 m
- 5.4 m @ 39.3 g/t AuEq (38.0 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 407.7 m, including:
- 0.4 m @ 593.6 g/t AuEq (574.0 g/t Au, 12.4% Sb) from 407.7 m
- 24.0 m @ 3.6 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 417.0 m, including:
- 1.5 m @ 43.1 g/t AuEq (39.7 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 422.1 m
- 0.4 m @ 24.0 g/t AuEq (17.3 g/t Au, 4.2% Sb) from 428.2 m
- 4.9 m @ 36.1 g/t AuEq (20.1 g/t Au, 10.1% Sb) from 445.2 m, including:
- 1.4 m @ 113.9 g/t AuEq (66.6 g/t Au, 29.9% Sb) from 445.2 m
- 0.3 m @ 54.0 g/t AuEq (12.1 g/t Au, 26.5% Sb) from 449.7 m
- 33.8 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 478.0 m, including:
- 1.2 m @ 11.9 g/t AuEq (10.8 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 486.6 m
- 0.5 m @ 21.0 g/t AuEq (20.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 491.9 m
- 1.0 m @ 19.6 g/t AuEq (10.1 g/t Au, 6.0% Sb) from 498.5 m
- 0.2 m @ 183.2 g/t AuEq (168.0 g/t Au, 9.6% Sb) from 500.9 m
- 0.3 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (5.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 506.6 m
- 6.5 m @ 10.2 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 4.7% Sb) from 573.0 m, including:
- 2.6 m @ 24.1 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 11.3% Sb) from 574.0 m
- 6.9 m @ 205.2 g/t AuEq (204.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 733.8 m, including:
- 1.1 m @ 9.8 g/t AuEq (9.5 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 737.1 m
- 0.8 m @ 1,741.5 g/t AuEq (1,736.4 g/t Au, 3.3% Sb) from 739.9 m
- Including 0.4 m @ 731.2 g/t AuEq (731.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 739.9 m
- Including 0.4 m @ 2,679.8 g/t AuEq (2,670 g/t Au, 6.2% Sb) from 740.3 m
SDDSC078 was drilled 250 m up-dip SDDSC050 (305.8 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq) and successfully targeted the high-grade core of mineralization at Rising Sun. Visible gold was noted in six individual restricted zones within SDDSC078. With the team's greater understanding of targeting grade, including definition of the Golden Orb Fault (Figure 3), SDDSC078 was able to be successfully targeted to intersect mineralization.
SDDSC068 was drilled 500 m down-dip of SDDSC066 (10.5 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq, 7.8 m @ 5.4 g/t AuEq, and 10.4 m @ 22.4 g/t AuEq) and successfully targeted high-grades including 0.5 m @ 23.8 g/t Au from 1,010.4 m within a broader zone of mineralization including 13.3 m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 1,009.8 m at Apollo. Visible gold was noted.
For further information on holes SDDSC068, 73-74, 76, 78, please visit SXG's website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.
Pending Results and Update
With four diamond drill rigs operating at site, SXG's plan is to drill an additional 26,000 m by April 2024, with 19,626 m drilled so far in 2023.
Demonstrating Volume: Eleven holes (SDDSC079-81, 83-90) are currently being geologically processed and chemically analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC082, 91-93) in drill progress (Figure 5).
Demonstrating Scale: Twelve holes (SDDTS001-7, SDDCN001 and SDDLV001-4) for 2,383 m (including two redrilled collars) have now been completed at the Leviathan - Consols - Tonstal regional area between 3,500 m to 7,500 m along strike from the main drill area. Results are expected in the coming weeks (Figure 2).
Demonstrating Grade: Preliminary visual geological logs of SDDSC082, drilled 100 m below hole SDDSC077B at Rising Sun intersected multiple zones of mineralization with visible gold noted in certain restricted zones. Assays are pending (Figures 5-6).
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.
Figures 1-6 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 0.3 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width, unless otherwise stated.
Technical Background and Qualified Person
The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated 25 March 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%).
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
For previously reported exploration results referenced in this news release, refer to the following:
December 1
June 1, 2023 SDDSC066
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.
About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)
Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.
On behalf of the Board,
"Noora Ahola"
Noora Ahola, Interim CEO
Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Photo 1: SDDSC077B from 739.9 m (0.8 m @ 1,741.5 g/t AuEq (1,736.4 g/t Au, 3.3% Sb) showing quartz-carbonate stockwork with visible gold in an altered dyke. Field of view 4cm.
A 3D LiDAR scanned image of 20 cm of core from 739.9m can also be viewed here: https://magiscan.app/model/64c05072ee71b515fb1b0611.html.
Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.
Figure 3: Sunday Creek factual plan view showing SDDSC077B reported in this press release (grey box), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes (yellow collar and trace). For location see Figure 2.
Figure 4: Sunday Creek unconstrained plan view showing SDDSC050 and SDDSC077B assays with other intersections also shown. Veins (red), dyke hanging wall surface relative to SDDSC077B and SDSSC050 (green) and hanging wall mineralized zone (from dyke hanging wall to dotted red line). The distance between SDDSC077B and SDSSC050 is shown along their traces. The RL at the start and end of holes is noted. For reference surface is approximately 300m RL. Of note is continuity of mineralized structures in the dyke hanging wall between SDDSC077B and SDSSC050. Host structure dips steeply to the north, veins dip steeply.
Figure 5: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across C-D the plane of the dyke breccia host looking towards the north showing mineralized veins sets. SDDSC077B reported here, with restricted visible gold intersections shown in SDDSC082 and prior reported drill holes shown.
Figure 6: Sunday Creek cropped cross section A-B (50 m influence) across the Rising Sun area looking towards 330 with mineralized veins sets, SDDSC077B and prior reported drill holes.
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drillholes in progress.
Hole_ID
Depth (m)
Prospect
East GDA94_Z55
North GDA94_Z55
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
SDDSC068
1041.2
Apollo
331254
5868098.6
353.9
211.3
-77.7
SDDSC073
818.3
Apollo
331254
5868097
353.9
212.0
-69.0
SDDSC077B
834.2
Rising Sun
330478
5867882
289.0
73.3
-62.2
SDDSC078
439.5
Rising Sun
330617
5867890
300.0
83.6
-58.0
SDDSC079
700.7
Rising Sun
331254
5868098
353.7
210.0
-65.0
SDDSC080
374.6
Rising Sun
330754
5868022
294.3
185.0
-71.0
SDDSC081
338.5
Rising Sun
330754
5868022
294.3
210.0
-60.0
SDDSC082
In progress plan 1000 m
Rising Sun
330484
5867895
289.0
74.0
-68.0
SDDSC083
347.5
Golden Dyke
330461
5867922
285.4
196.0
-54.0
SDDSC084
323.4
Rising Sun
330754
5868022
294.3
210.0
-53.0
SDDSC085
827.4
Apollo
331254
5868099
353.8
222.0
-64.0
SDDSC086
298.8
Golden Dyke
330461
5867922
285.4
208.0
-33.0
SDDSC087
286.7
Rising Sun
330754
5868022
294.3
214.0
-43.0
SDDSC088
360.0
Rising Sun
330754
5868022
294.3
214.0
-33.0
SDDSC089
390.0
Golden Dyke
330461
5867922
285.4
214.0
-48.0
SDDSC090
412.2
Christina
330461
5867922
285.4
226.0
-31.0
SDDSC091
In progress plan 580 m
Gentle Annie
330871
5868064
305.6
210.0
-69.0
SDDSC092
In progress plan 830 m
Rising Sun
330537
5867882
295.5
79.0
-60
SDDSC093
In progress plan 550 m
Rising Sun
331291
5867823
316.8
271
-47.5
SDDTS001
179.8
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.0
156.0
-50.0
SDDTS002
182.6
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.0
111.0
-42.0
SDDTS003
197.8
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.0
111.0
-73.0
SDDTS004
62.6
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.0
79.0
-60.0
SDDTS004A
170.6
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.0
79.0
-60.0
SDDTS005A
257.1
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.0
70.0
-42.0
|SDDTS006
368.6
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.0
48.0
-50.0
SDDTS007
179.6
Tonstal
336788
5870637
525.2
230.0
-50.0
SDDCN001
200.5
Consols
336270
5870700
507.0
220.0
-60.0
SDDLV001
152.6
Leviathan
334240
5869962
552.2
190.0
-60.0
SDDLV002
131.9
Leviathan
334240
5869962
552.2
240.0
-50.0
SDDLV003
140.0
Leviathan
334240
5869962
552.2
90.0
-60.0
SDDLV004
143.4
Leviathan
334428
5870014
553.0
242.5
-40.0
Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC077B using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Drill Hole
from (m)
to (m)
width (m)
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq g/t
AuEq g/t * m
SDDSC077B
374.0
778.4
404.4
5.1
0.3
5.6
5.6
SDDSC077B
379.7
380.0
0.3
7.0
2.2
10.5
2.6
SDDSC077B
392.2
397.7
5.6
14.1
2.4
17.8
99.1
including
392.2
392.4
0.2
31.4
0.0
31.5
6.6
including
394.2
394.5
0.4
182.0
31.4
231.6
85.7
SDDSC077B
404.6
404.9
0.3
11.3
4.1
17.8
4.4
SDDSC077B
407.7
413.0
5.4
38.0
0.8
39.3
210.2
including
407.7
408.0
0.4
574.0
12.4
593.6
207.8
SDDSC077B
417.0
441.0
24.0
3.2
0.2
3.6
86.1
including
422.1
423.6
1.5
39.7
2.1
43.1
65.5
including
428.2
428.6
0.4
17.3
4.2
24.0
9.1
SDDSC077B
445.2
450.0
4.9
20.1
10.1
36.1
175.3
including
445.2
446.6
1.4
66.6
29.9
113.9
159.4
including
449.7
450.0
0.3
12.1
26.5
54.0
14.6
SDDSC077B
459.9
460.2
0.3
14.3
0.0
14.3
4.3
SDDSC077B
478.0
511.8
33.8
2.4
0.4
3.0
102.7
including
486.6
487.8
1.2
10.8
0.7
11.9
14.5
including
491.9
492.4
0.5
20.9
0.0
21.0
9.4
including
498.5
499.5
1.0
10.1
6.0
19.6
19.6
including
500.9
501.1
0.2
168.0
9.6
183.2
36.6
including
506.6
506.9
0.3
5.5
0.4
6.1
1.8
SDDSC077B
517.0
536.2
19.2
1.5
0.7
2.6
48.9
including
519.3
519.7
0.5
5.0
3.3
10.3
4.6
including
524.3
524.4
0.2
31.2
0.9
32.7
5.6
including
526.1
526.7
0.7
9.1
1.7
11.8
7.7
including
528.2
529.8
1.6
2.9
1.8
5.8
9.6
including
531.6
533.1
1.5
1.3
2.0
4.4
6.7
including
535.8
536.2
0.4
10.7
5.2
18.9
7.2
SDDSC077B
545.6
546.3
0.6
7.1
0.2
7.4
4.5
SDDSC077B
568.4
568.5
0.1
0.1
17.0
27.0
1.9
SDDSC077B
573.0
579.5
6.5
2.8
4.7
10.2
65.8
including
574.0
576.6
2.6
6.3
11.3
24.1
63.1
SDDSC077B
699.5
701.2
1.7
7.6
0.4
8.3
14.2
including
700.1
700.8
0.7
18.2
0.7
19.4
13.4
SDDSC077B
733.8
740.7
6.9
204.5
0.4
205.2
1424.1
including
737.1
738.3
1.1
9.5
0.2
9.8
11.1
including
739.9
740.7
0.8
1736.4
3.3
1741.5
1410.7
SDDSC077B
752.4
752.7
0.3
11.7
0.0
11.7
3.5
SDDSC077B
777.3
777.4
0.2
5.3
0.0
5.4
0.9
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC077B >0.1g/t AuEq.
Drill Hole
from (m)
to (m)
width (m)
Au g/t
Sb%
AuEq g/t
SDDSC077B
101.00
101.50
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
105.58
106.07
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
109.55
110.00
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
110.00
111.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
310.65
311.30
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
349.00
349.30
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
371.04
372.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
373.00
374.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
374.00
374.35
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
374.75
375.10
0.4
1.1
0.1
1.2
SDDSC077B
375.10
375.90
0.8
0.8
0.0
0.9
SDDSC077B
375.90
376.75
0.9
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC077B
376.75
377.70
1.0
2.2
0.3
2.7
SDDSC077B
377.70
378.80
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
378.80
379.30
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
379.30
379.70
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC077B
379.70
379.95
0.3
7.0
2.2
10.5
SDDSC077B
379.95
380.90
1.0
0.6
0.2
0.9
SDDSC077B
380.90
381.55
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC077B
381.55
382.30
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
382.30
383.25
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
383.25
384.00
0.8
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC077B
384.00
384.30
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
386.91
387.24
0.3
0.8
0.3
1.3
SDDSC077B
389.20
390.20
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
390.20
391.19
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
392.16
392.37
0.2
31.4
0.0
31.5
SDDSC077B
392.70
393.20
0.5
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
393.20
394.17
1.0
1.2
0.6
2.1
SDDSC077B
394.17
394.54
0.4
182.0
31.4
231.6
SDDSC077B
394.54
395.00
0.5
1.1
0.8
2.3
SDDSC077B
395.00
395.54
0.5
1.3
0.4
1.9
SDDSC077B
395.54
396.25
0.7
1.8
0.5
2.6
SDDSC077B
396.25
396.46
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
396.46
397.50
1.0
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC077B
397.50
397.72
0.2
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC077B
398.50
399.25
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
400.90
401.24
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC077B
403.90
404.15
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
404.15
404.60
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC077B
404.60
404.85
0.3
11.3
4.1
17.8
SDDSC077B
404.85
405.40
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
405.40
406.15
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
406.15
406.92
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
406.92
407.65
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
407.65
408.00
0.4
574.0
12.4
593.6
SDDSC077B
408.00
408.33
0.3
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC077B
408.33
409.02
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
409.02
409.98
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC077B
409.98
410.40
0.4
0.5
0.1
0.7
SDDSC077B
411.05
411.64
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
411.64
412.09
0.5
1.6
0.1
1.7
SDDSC077B
412.09
413.00
0.9
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC077B
413.82
414.85
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
416.00
417.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
417.00
418.00
1.0
1.0
0.1
1.0
SDDSC077B
418.50
418.85
0.4
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC077B
418.85
419.26
0.4
0.7
0.1
0.8
SDDSC077B
419.26
420.15
0.9
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
420.15
421.10
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
421.10
421.70
0.6
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC077B
421.70
422.08
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
422.08
422.47
0.4
144.0
7.8
156.3
SDDSC077B
422.47
422.83
0.4
1.1
0.4
1.7
SDDSC077B
422.83
423.60
0.8
5.0
0.1
5.1
SDDSC077B
423.60
424.50
0.9
0.0
0.1
0.1
SDDSC077B
425.96
426.75
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC077B
426.75
427.10
0.4
1.1
0.0
1.2
SDDSC077B
427.10
427.80
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
427.80
428.20
0.4
1.8
0.2
2.1
SDDSC077B
428.20
428.58
0.4
17.3
4.2
24.0
SDDSC077B
428.58
429.20
0.6
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC077B
430.10
430.75
0.7
0.9
0.0
1.0
SDDSC077B
431.20
431.85
0.7
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC077B
431.85
432.20
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
433.00
434.00
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
434.00
435.00
1.0
3.1
0.1
3.2
SDDSC077B
435.00
436.00
1.0
1.1
0.0
1.2
SDDSC077B
436.00
437.00
1.0
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC077B
439.00
440.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
440.00
441.00
1.0
0.5
0.1
0.7
SDDSC077B
445.15
445.45
0.3
101.0
15.0
124.7
SDDSC077B
445.45
445.84
0.4
35.5
34.8
90.5
SDDSC077B
445.84
446.07
0.2
85.9
27.7
129.7
SDDSC077B
446.07
446.55
0.5
61.2
36.3
118.6
SDDSC077B
446.55
447.00
0.5
0.8
0.2
1.1
SDDSC077B
448.00
449.00
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
449.00
449.74
0.7
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
449.74
450.01
0.3
12.1
26.5
54.0
SDDSC077B
450.01
450.65
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
458.70
459.05
0.4
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC077B
459.05
459.55
0.5
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC077B
459.55
459.90
0.4
0.9
0.1
1.0
SDDSC077B
459.90
460.20
0.3
14.3
0.0
14.3
SDDSC077B
460.20
460.50
0.3
0.9
0.0
1.0
SDDSC077B
460.50
461.05
0.6
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC077B
461.05
462.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
462.00
462.80
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
468.80
469.50
0.7
0.0
0.1
0.1
SDDSC077B
472.25
473.05
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
477.95
478.29
0.3
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC077B
479.29
479.93
0.6
0.7
0.9
2.1
SDDSC077B
479.93
480.35
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
480.35
480.55
0.2
1.0
0.9
2.4
SDDSC077B
480.55
481.40
0.9
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC077B
481.40
481.72
0.3
1.5
0.9
2.9
SDDSC077B
481.72
482.41
0.7
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC077B
482.41
483.50
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
483.50
484.00
0.5
0.5
0.1
0.7
SDDSC077B
484.00
484.40
0.4
3.5
0.0
3.6
SDDSC077B
484.40
485.00
0.6
0.9
0.1
1.0
SDDSC077B
485.00
485.90
0.9
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
485.90
486.20
0.3
1.7
0.5
2.5
SDDSC077B
486.60
486.90
0.3
3.7
1.1
5.5
SDDSC077B
486.90
487.41
0.5
0.9
0.5
1.8
SDDSC077B
487.41
487.82
0.4
28.3
0.6
29.2
SDDSC077B
488.47
488.89
0.4
1.6
0.4
2.3
SDDSC077B
488.89
489.52
0.6
0.2
0.2
0.5
SDDSC077B
489.52
490.34
0.8
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC077B
490.34
491.10
0.8
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC077B
491.10
491.90
0.8
0.9
0.2
1.2
SDDSC077B
491.90
492.35
0.5
20.9
0.0
21.0
SDDSC077B
492.35
492.70
0.4
1.8
0.2
2.1
SDDSC077B
492.70
493.25
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
493.25
493.90
0.7
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC077B
493.90
494.60
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
494.60
494.82
0.2
1.1
0.5
1.9
SDDSC077B
494.82
495.87
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
495.87
496.85
1.0
0.2
0.1
0.2
SDDSC077B
496.85
497.80
1.0
0.8
0.2
1.1
SDDSC077B
497.80
498.50
0.7
0.7
0.1
0.8
SDDSC077B
498.50
498.83
0.3
16.4
11.7
34.9
SDDSC077B
498.83
499.50
0.7
7.0
3.2
12.1
SDDSC077B
499.50
500.50
1.0
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC077B
500.50
500.90
0.4
1.9
0.1
2.1
SDDSC077B
500.90
501.10
0.2
168.0
9.6
183.2
SDDSC077B
501.10
501.50
0.4
1.1
0.4
1.6
SDDSC077B
501.50
501.90
0.4
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC077B
501.90
503.00
1.1
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC077B
503.00
504.00
1.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
504.00
505.25
1.3
0.8
0.0
0.9
SDDSC077B
506.15
506.55
0.4
0.5
0.1
0.7
SDDSC077B
506.55
506.85
0.3
5.5
0.4
6.1
SDDSC077B
507.85
508.20
0.4
1.8
0.5
2.6
SDDSC077B
508.20
509.00
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
509.30
509.70
0.4
1.3
0.2
1.5
SDDSC077B
509.70
510.34
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
511.10
511.76
0.7
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC077B
514.55
514.85
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.4
SDDSC077B
514.85
515.30
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
515.30
515.75
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
517.00
517.80
0.8
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC077B
518.70
519.25
0.6
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC077B
519.25
519.70
0.5
5.0
3.3
10.3
SDDSC077B
519.70
520.05
0.4
1.2
0.7
2.4
SDDSC077B
520.05
520.35
0.3
0.3
0.6
1.3
SDDSC077B
520.35
520.70
0.4
1.3
0.5
2.1
SDDSC077B
521.50
521.80
0.3
0.6
0.4
1.3
SDDSC077B
523.40
523.70
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC077B
524.25
524.42
0.2
31.2
0.9
32.7
SDDSC077B
524.42
525.20
0.8
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC077B
525.20
525.35
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC077B
526.05
526.20
0.2
4.8
0.7
5.9
SDDSC077B
526.20
526.70
0.5
10.4
2.0
13.6
SDDSC077B
526.70
526.95
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
526.95
527.30
0.4
0.2
0.2
0.5
SDDSC077B
527.30
528.15
0.9
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC077B
528.15
528.41
0.3
4.8
1.3
6.9
SDDSC077B
528.41
528.67
0.3
5.9
1.8
8.8
SDDSC077B
528.67
529.16
0.5
0.5
0.3
1.0
SDDSC077B
529.16
529.31
0.2
2.5
1.5
4.8
SDDSC077B
529.31
529.46
0.2
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC077B
529.46
529.80
0.3
3.7
5.4
12.2
SDDSC077B
529.80
529.95
0.2
1.8
1.0
3.4
SDDSC077B
529.95
530.40
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
530.40
530.70
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
530.70
531.00
0.3
0.3
0.4
0.9
SDDSC077B
531.00
531.30
0.3
0.5
0.2
0.8
SDDSC077B
531.30
531.60
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC077B
531.60
531.90
0.3
1.4
2.9
6.0
SDDSC077B
532.50
532.80
0.3
2.1
1.6
4.6
SDDSC077B
532.80
533.10
0.3
3.0
5.4
11.5
SDDSC077B
533.10
533.40
0.3
0.7
0.9
2.0
SDDSC077B
533.40
534.05
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
534.05
534.60
0.6
0.5
0.5
1.3
SDDSC077B
534.93
535.23
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC077B
535.53
535.78
0.3
3.8
0.1
3.9
SDDSC077B
535.78
536.16
0.4
10.7
5.2
18.9
SDDSC077B
538.70
539.10
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
542.35
542.85
0.5
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC077B
543.20
543.75
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
544.35
544.85
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
544.85
545.25
0.4
0.9
0.1
1.0
SDDSC077B
545.25
545.64
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
545.64
546.25
0.6
7.1
0.2
7.4
SDDSC077B
546.25
546.85
0.6
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC077B
546.85
547.30
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
547.30
547.85
0.6
0.7
0.1
0.8
SDDSC077B
552.85
553.70
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
553.70
554.25
0.6
1.8
0.5
2.6
SDDSC077B
555.20
555.60
0.4
0.5
0.1
0.7
SDDSC077B
556.15
556.50
0.4
2.4
0.8
3.7
SDDSC077B
556.50
557.40
0.9
0.5
0.2
0.7
SDDSC077B
557.40
557.80
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC077B
557.80
558.50
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
558.50
559.00
0.5
1.9
0.0
1.9
SDDSC077B
559.00
559.60
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
562.20
562.55
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
562.85
563.10
0.3
0.0
0.9
1.4
SDDSC077B
563.10
563.45
0.4
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC077B
563.45
563.75
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
564.30
564.90
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
564.90
565.35
0.5
0.1
0.4
0.7
SDDSC077B
568.43
568.50
0.1
0.1
17.0
27.0
SDDSC077B
568.50
569.00
0.5
0.0
0.1
0.2
SDDSC077B
573.00
573.85
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC077B
573.85
573.98
0.1
1.9
1.9
4.9
SDDSC077B
573.98
574.35
0.4
11.3
55.8
99.5
SDDSC077B
574.35
574.60
0.3
2.4
22.3
37.6
SDDSC077B
574.60
575.40
0.8
2.1
3.0
6.7
SDDSC077B
575.40
576.22
0.8
0.9
0.8
2.1
SDDSC077B
576.22
576.60
0.4
24.5
0.8
25.7
SDDSC077B
576.60
577.16
0.6
0.6
0.1
0.8
SDDSC077B
577.16
577.50
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC077B
577.50
578.16
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
578.16
579.08
0.9
0.4
0.2
0.6
SDDSC077B
579.08
579.25
0.2
0.9
0.4
1.5
SDDSC077B
579.25
579.45
0.2
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC077B
579.45
580.06
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
582.40
582.90
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
611.74
612.00
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC077B
614.12
614.40
0.3
2.3
1.2
4.2
SDDSC077B
614.40
614.90
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
614.90
615.05
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.5
SDDSC077B
615.05
615.40
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
631.00
632.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
635.00
636.00
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
673.91
674.41
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
699.00
699.50
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
699.50
699.88
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC077B
699.88
700.14
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
700.14
700.83
0.7
18.2
0.7
19.4
SDDSC077B
700.83
701.20
0.4
0.8
0.6
1.8
SDDSC077B
701.20
701.56
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
716.00
717.00
1.0
0.2
0.2
0.4
SDDSC077B
717.00
718.00
1.0
0.1
0.1
0.1
SDDSC077B
718.00
718.37
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
718.37
718.86
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC077B
722.38
723.43
1.1
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC077B
725.00
725.50
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
725.50
726.00
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
728.90
729.72
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
733.00
733.46
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
733.46
733.80
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
733.80
734.05
0.3
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC077B
734.05
734.70
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
735.00
735.45
0.5
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC077B
735.45
736.32
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
737.12
737.40
0.3
17.4
0.2
17.7
SDDSC077B
737.40
737.70
0.3
1.9
0.5
2.8
SDDSC077B
737.70
737.96
0.3
1.9
0.1
2.0
SDDSC077B
737.96
738.25
0.3
16.4
0.0
16.5
SDDSC077B
738.25
738.75
0.5
1.1
0.1
1.2
SDDSC077B
738.75
739.27
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
739.27
739.60
0.3
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC077B
739.60
739.93
0.3
1.5
0.0
1.5
SDDSC077B
739.93
740.32
0.4
731.0
0.1
731.2
SDDSC077B
740.32
740.74
0.4
2670.0
6.2
2679.8
SDDSC077B
740.74
741.30
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
741.30
741.77
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
741.77
742.58
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
746.77
747.07
0.3
4.9
0.0
4.9
SDDSC077B
749.10
749.60
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC077B
750.50
751.40
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
751.73
752.40
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
752.40
752.70
0.3
11.7
0.0
11.7
SDDSC077B
755.70
756.70
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
756.70
757.70
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
757.70
758.30
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
763.55
764.66
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
764.66
765.23
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC077B
765.23
765.41
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
765.41
766.00
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
766.00
767.00
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
767.00
767.55
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
767.55
768.25
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC077B
768.25
769.15
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
769.15
769.50
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
769.50
770.00
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
770.25
770.50
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
770.50
770.72
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
771.45
771.80
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
774.17
774.48
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
774.48
774.80
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC077B
774.80
775.57
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
775.57
776.30
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
776.30
776.60
0.3
0.0
0.1
0.1
SDDSC077B
776.60
777.25
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
777.25
777.42
0.2
5.3
0.0
5.4
SDDSC077B
777.42
778.15
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC077B
778.15
778.35
0.2
3.5
0.0
3.5
SDDSC077B
778.35
779.10
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
779.10
779.61
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC077B
779.61
780.20
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
781.20
782.16
1.0
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC077B
782.16
783.00
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
783.00
784.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
784.00
785.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
785.00
786.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC077B
786.00
787.06
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC077B
787.06
787.60
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC077B
795.00
795.20
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SOURCE: Mawson Gold LimitedView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780309/mawsons-subsidiary-sxg-drills-404-m-51-gt-gold-uncut-traversing-13-high-grade-veins-7-intersections-100-gt-gold-up-to-2670-gt-gold-assays-pending-on-100-m-step-out-hole-intersecting-multiple-zones-of-visible-gold