Newly created role highlights ongoing strategic shift to position the Bregal platform for future growth

Bregal Investments ("Bregal"), an international private equity platform, today announced the appointment of Delaney Brown as Head of Capital Solutions. The hiring of Mr. Brown as Head of Capital Solutions, a newly created position, is a decisive step in the ongoing effort to strategically grow the Bregal platform, execute on the firm's long-term strategy, and ensure best-in-class support for the firm and its underlying funds under the leadership of Bregal Investments' CEO Alain Carrier.

As Head of Capital Solutions, Mr. Brown joins as a key member in the firm's London office, partnering with Bregal's Capital Formation team to manage and build relationships with investors while working closely with Mr. Carrier and senior leadership to help shape the overarching strategy and growth plans for Bregal and its underlying funds.

Mr. Brown most recently served as Managing Director and Head of PE Funds Secondaries at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP") Investments, one of the world's largest investors of private capital, where he worked closely with Bregal Investments CEO Alain Carrier, and CIO Ryan Selwood, leading a team of more than 40 professionals across Toronto, London, New York, and San Francisco responsible for investing in North American and European funds and secondaries. Prior to CPP, Mr. Brown spent eight years at Hermes GPE where he was Head of the Americas.

"This is an exciting time of strategic growth for Bregal and we're looking forward to adding Delaney's significant private equity experience to our senior leadership team," said Mr. Carrier. "Having spent many years as a Limited Partner, we believe Delaney will bring strategic and innovative growth ideas to the firm while helping to support our Capital Formation team in their efforts to continue to grow and diversify Bregal's investor base."

"Joining Bregal's leadership team at such a pivotal time of strategic growth and having the chance to work once again with Alain and Ryan is an incredible opportunity," added Mr. Brown. "I am a firm believer that the Bregal platform represents excellence in the middle market, offering its investors access to global investment opportunities with a compelling set of risk-adjusted returns. I'm looking forward to working in partnership with Bregal's established Capital Formation team as we continue to grow the platform in the years to come."

Mr. Brown is Chair of the 12th Lewisham North Scout Group and volunteers as a junior rugby coach. He holds a BSc from the University of Leeds.

In addition to welcoming Mr. Brown to the firm, within the past 24 months Bregal has taken substantial steps to bolster its senior team, hiring and creating new positions for Chief Investment Officer, Chief People Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Head of Marketing Communications, while also substantially expanding its focus on environmental, social and governance initiatives.

About Bregal Investments

Bregal Investments ("Bregal") is a leading private equity investment firm providing a platform for its family of direct investment and fund-of-funds teams. Bregal manages over €17 billion in assets across its strategies and has closed over 150 direct investments and invested in more than 200 funds. The Bregal family of funds focuses on long-term sustainable value creation and provides access to private equity, growth equity, credit, and fund-of-fund strategies. Headquartered in London and New York, Bregal has more than 250 employees across its nine offices.

For more information about Bregal Investments, visit www.bregal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

