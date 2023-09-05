Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Commences Shipping its VELDONA Pet Cytoprotein Supplements in Taiwan

First Batch of 300,000 Units to be Fully Delivered in October

Ainos Has Expanded Distribution in Multiple Channels and Plans to Scale Up Capacity for Expected Strong Demand

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD, AIMDW) ("Ainos", or the "Company"), a diversified healthcare company focused on the development of AI-powered point-of-care testing, low-dose interferon therapeutics, and synthetic RNA-driven preventative medicine, today announced that it has commenced shipping its VELDONA® Pet cytoprotein supplements in Taiwan.

Mr. Chun-Hsien (Eddy) Tsai, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos, commented, "We have been thrilled by the positive feedback we received from our customers. We are manufacturing 300,000 units of VELDONA® Pet and expect to complete delivery in October to fulfill our first orders. To meet anticipated increasing demand, we plan to scale up capacity with our contract manufacturers. Our customers have shared valuable insights into the shopping habits of Taiwanese pet owners, and we have tailored and aligned our strategies accordingly. Furthermore, we've introduced new packaging for VELDONA® Pet, making it even more convenient for consumers to grab and go from their nearest stores."

"Riding the growing wave of enthusiasm for online shopping among pet owners in Taiwan, we are scaling up stocks of VELDONA® Pet available for sale on leading Taiwanese e-commerce platforms. Offline, we are shipping to channels such as pet supply stores and chain drugstores. There are approximately 10,000 chain drugstores in Taiwan. We are deepening our penetration of the roughly 13,000 convenience stores, where many consumers shop almost daily. We believe VELDONA® Pet offers consumers an excellent option to help maintain good health for their pet dogs and cats on a daily basis, in the same way that consumers buy supplements to maintain their own health."

"The initial orders we received are an exciting first step for VELDONA® Pet, and I'm confident that our strategic distribution initiatives put us in a strong position to drive sales in Taiwan. Our next moves are to gear up our marketing efforts and collaborate with our two manufacturers to expand production capacity, setting us up to meet expected demand in Taiwan and preparing for our anticipated international expansion."

"We are very pleased with the strategic progress we have made for VELDONA® Pet since its launch, and we will continue to work hard to ensure we maximize its potential. With a dedication to operational excellence, we are forging ahead towards our goal of achieving US$20 million in sales of VELDONA® Pet during 2024. VELDONA® is the result of our decades of work, and now we are ready to execute and drive success as we deliver our product to consumers."

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. is a diversified healthcare company engaged in developing innovative medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for a broad range of disease indications. In addition to its proprietary therapeutics using low-dose non-injectable interferon, Ainos has also expanded its product portfolio to include Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and COVID-19 POCTs. Powered by its AI Nose platform, the lead POCT candidate, Ainos Flora, is a telehealth-friendly POCT for women's health and certain common STIs. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com.

Follow Ainos on Twitter (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about Ainos within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "approximate", "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "future," "likely," "strategy," "foresee," "may," "guidance," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "should," "will" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals are, or may be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations discussed in this press release include, among others, the cost of production and sales potential of the planned drug treatments announced in this press release; the Company's dependence on projected revenues from the sale of COVID-19 test kits and its VELDONA® Pet line of supplements; the Company's limited cash and history of losses; the Company's ability to achieve profitability; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to continue the Company's product development; the ability to accurately predict the future operating results of the Company; the ability to advance Ainos' current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates the Company develops; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of Ainos product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of the Company's current and future product candidates, which could result in increased costs to the Company, delay or limit the ability to generate revenue and adversely affect the business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects of the Company; intense competition and rapidly advancing technology in the Company's industry that may outpace its technology; customer demand for the products and services the Company develops; the impact of competitive or alternative products, technologies and pricing; disruption in research and development facilities; lawsuits and other claims by third parties or investigations by various regulatory agencies governing the Company's operations; potential cybersecurity attacks; increased requirements and costs related to cybersecurity; the Company's ability to realize the benefits of third party licensing agreements; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for Ainos product candidates; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs; continued listing on and compliance with the applicable regulations of the Nasdaq Capital Market; and the Company's success in managing growth. A more complete description of these risk factors and others is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Ainos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), many of which risks are beyond the Company's control. In addition to the risks described above and in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations discussed in this press release.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Ainos undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or changes to the future results over time or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 646-224-6971

Email: Ainos.IR@icrinc.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780264/ainos-commences-shipping-its-veldona-pet-cytoprotein-supplements-in-taiwan