Brillio Announces Investment by The Orogen Group

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, today announced a significant milestone in its growth journey with the addition of The Orogen Group ("Orogen") as a strategic investor. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

The investment brings with it Orogen's extensive strategic and operational experience, as Brillio continues to expand its capabilities in next-generation technologies such as data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to empower global clients to become more competitive and future-ready. Orogen's expertise and broad network in the financial services industry will also support Brillio's offerings in key verticals, including banking, financial services, and insurance. Brillio will continue to be led by the current management team.

Founded in 2014, Brillio is the partner of choice for many Fortune 1000 companies and among the fastest-growing digital technology service providers. Bain Capital Private Equity ("Bain Capital"), which acquired a stake in the company in 2019, will continue to be a strategic investor and support the company's next growth chapter. Over the last four years, Brillio has grown at an industry-leading rate, made four strategic acquisitions, and invested significantly in product innovation, customer service, and go-to-market strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Orogen to the Brillio family," said Raj Mamodia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brillio. "This strategic investment not only strengthens our ability to accelerate innovation for our clients in a dynamic technology environment, but also brings us a visionary partner who shares our passion for technology-led transformation. We are honored to collaborate with a reputed investor such as Orogen and to continue our partnership with Bain Capital. Their association with Brillio validates our vision, strategy, and world-class execution capabilities."

"Brillio has been at the forefront of helping businesses unlock the true potential of digital transformation to create long-term value and new revenue streams for its clients," said Vikram S. Pandit, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orogen. "Brillio brings strong situational fluency to every client engagement, combining its deep understanding of business challenges and digital transformation to help businesses turn disruptions into competitive advantages. We see a tremendous opportunity for Brillio to help deliver sustainable market differentiation to global businesses and look forward to working with the company's management team to execute its strategic priorities."

"It's been a pleasure to partner with Raj and the team at Brillio to build an agile, innovative digital services leader, and to see the company's success in a competitive global market," said Pawan Singh, a Partner at Bain Capital Private Equity. "Together, we've executed several significant organic growth initiatives and driven a successful M&A strategy while maintaining fidelity to Brillio's commitment to delivering best-in-class, real-time impact to its customers. We are proud to partner with the Orogen team and to continue our collaboration with Brillio. They have a distinct and compelling opportunity to expand their market presence and deliver even greater value to clients."

About Brillio

Brillio is one of the fastest growing digital technology service providers and the partner of choice for many Fortune 1000 companies seeking to turn disruption into a competitive advantage through innovative digital adoption. We help clients harness the transformative potential of the four superpowers of technology: cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and mobility. Born digital in 2014, we apply our expertise in customer experience solutions, data analytics and AI, digital infrastructure and security, and platform and product engineering to help clients quickly innovate for growth, create digital products, build service platforms, and drive smarter, data-driven performance. With 17 locations across the U.S., Romania, Canada, Mexico and India, our growing global workforce of nearly 6,000 Brillians blends the latest technology and design thinking with digital fluency to solve complex business problems and drive competitive differentiation for our clients. Brillio was certified by Great Place to Work in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Learn more at www.Brillio.com.

About Orogen

Based in New York, The Orogen Group was created by Vikram S. Pandit and Atairos in 2016 as a private operating company focused on making significant long-term strategic investments in financial services companies and related businesses. Orogen focuses on growth opportunities created by the transformation of the financial services landscape and delivers extensive resources and strategic and operational expertise to help its partner companies achieve their growth potential. Additional information can be found at www.orogengroup.com.

About Bain Capital Private Equity

Bain Capital Private Equity has partnered closely with management teams to provide the strategic resources that build great companies and help them thrive since its founding in 1984. Bain Capital Private Equity's global team of more than 280 investment professionals creates value for its portfolio companies through its global platform and depth of expertise in key vertical industries including healthcare, consumer/retail, financial and business services, industrials, and technology, media, and telecommunications. Bain Capital has 23 offices on four continents. Since its inception, the firm has made primary or add-on investments in more than 1,150 companies. In addition to private equity, Bain Capital invests across multiple asset classes, including credit, public equity, venture capital and real estate, managing approximately $175 billion in total assets and leveraging the firm's shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.

For more information, please visit: www.baincapitalprivateequity.com.

