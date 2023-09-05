Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.09.2023
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
05.09.2023
Renewi plc: Application for Block Listing

DJ Renewi plc: Application for Block Listing 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Application for Block Listing 
05-Sep-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Application for Block Listing 
 
Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of a 
total of 300,000 Renewi plc ordinary shares of GBP1 each ("shares") to be admitted to the Premium Segment of the Official 
List. 
 
The Shares are being reserved under a block listing in respect of shares to be issued under the Renewi plc 2015 
Sharesave Scheme. 
 
The admission date for these shares is expected to be 8 September 2023. When issued, these shares will rank pari passu 
with the existing ordinary shares. 
 
For further information: 
 
Renewi plc 
 
Dominic Murray 
Group Company Secretary 
 
Company.secretary@renewi.com 
 
About Renewi plc 
 
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than 
disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the 
creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to 
creating a cleaner, greener world. 
 
Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With an 
industry leading recycling rate of 64%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This 
is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin 
resources and avoids emissions of more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2. 
 
Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, 
plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating 
sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader 
in advanced recycling. 
 
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: ALS 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  269401 
EQS News ID:  1719327 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2023 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
