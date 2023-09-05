DJ Renewi plc: Application for Block Listing

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Application for Block Listing 05-Sep-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Application for Block Listing Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of a total of 300,000 Renewi plc ordinary shares of GBP1 each ("shares") to be admitted to the Premium Segment of the Official List. The Shares are being reserved under a block listing in respect of shares to be issued under the Renewi plc 2015 Sharesave Scheme. The admission date for these shares is expected to be 8 September 2023. When issued, these shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares. For further information: Renewi plc Dominic Murray Group Company Secretary Company.secretary@renewi.com About Renewi plc Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world. Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 64%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2. Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling. Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Category Code: ALS TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 269401 EQS News ID: 1719327 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 05, 2023 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)