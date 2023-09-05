Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X88Z | ISIN: US0268747849 | Ticker-Symbol: AINN
Tradegate
05.09.23
09:43 Uhr
55,10 Euro
+0,30
+0,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,9555,4015:09
54,9555,4015:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2023 | 13:47
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enstar Group Limited: Enstar Announces Adverse Development Cover Agreement with AIG

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has signed an agreement with American International Group, Inc. ("AIG") to provide AIG with protection against adverse development on the portion of Validus Re's loss reserves that AIG retains exposure to following the closing of AIG's sale of Validus Re to RenaissanceRe.

Per the agreement, Enstar will provide $400 million of adverse development cover in excess of carried loss reserves on assumed reinsurance contracts underwritten by Validus Re.

The adverse development cover is expected to become effective at the time of closing of AIG's sale of Validus Re to RenaissanceRe.

Dominic Silvester, Enstar's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our agreement today with AIG is a further testament to our expertise in executing bespoke solutions that help deliver our partner's strategic objectives. This transaction demonstrates the continued versatility of legacy risk solutions as a source of value creation, and our continued commitment toward sourcing and executing top-quality transactions."

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as 'aim', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'will', 'project', 'plan', 'believe', 'target' and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future events or performance. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.

Contact: Group Communications
Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.