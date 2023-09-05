Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company, MV), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management (DAM), video content management and creative operations software is excited to unveil a new brand and the redesigned website that pushes the increasing momentum of the HotDAM! movement to new heights and signals a new era for the business. This transformative relaunch encompasses a captivating new logo, a cutting-edge re-vamped website, and a bolder approach in showcasing the MV DAM and further defining why MediaValet was voted the number 1 Enterprise DAM platform by G2 Crowd. These changes reflect the Company as a trailblazer in the DAM industry and show its courage to push boundaries and a commitment to constant innovation.

A Symbol of Evolution and Innovation

An Immersive Digital Experience

The new company website is designed to be an immersive experience that captivates its audience right from the first landing page. As the digital storefront for the company, it's important that the visitor follows an intuitive navigation, enjoys a more visually engaging layout to make it easier than ever for visitors to explore MediaValet's comprehensive DAM solution and build their DAM knowledge.

"MediaValet is a powerful DAM solution for content at scale, with an incredible DAM team and customer-base," said Brona O'Connor, VP of Marketing at MediaValet. "Our public brand needed to reflect the innovation and vibrancy of the culture at MediaValet. It was time to make a bolder splash in the DAM industry. As we worked on the rebrand and new website experience, we launched our head-turning campaign, HotDAM! That gave a glimpse into the new tone and boldness coming from MV and was a taste of what was to come. This transformation showcases our unwavering dedication to pushing creative boundaries and creating an unparalleled digital experience for our customers. We're not just adapting to change; we're driving it, and we're excited to continue exceeding expectations on this exciting journey."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Visit: www.mediavalet.com

