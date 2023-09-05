Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
05.09.2023
WEMIX introduces "unagi": a new omnichain initiative that transcends blockchain boundaries

WEMIX introduces "unagi": a new omnichain initiative that transcends blockchain boundaries 
05-Sep-2023 / 13:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
WEMIX introduces "unagi": a new omnichain initiative that transcends blockchain boundaries 
NEWS RELEASE BY WEMIX 
Seoul, South Korea | September 05, 2023 03:29 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
   -- Aims to create a vast ecosystem to drive common growth of global blockchains 
   -- Complete user-customized omnichain network to easily and conveniently utilize services across multiple 
  blockchains 
   -- All platforms and dApps are connected as one with blockchains bringing complementary strengths to the 
  ecosystem 
 
WEMIX has unveiled unagi, short for Unbound Networking & Accelerating Growth Initiative, which aims to construct an 
all-encompassing ecosystem that goes beyond the limitations of diverse blockchains by seamlessly integrating, 
connecting and encompassing multiple networks, fostering an environment where they coexist harmoniously. This need for 
an omnichain ecosystem that taps the potential for innovative synergy between blockchains is increasingly important 
amid the growing number and diversity of emerging blockchains. 
Overcoming existing integration challenges 
Proposed by the WEMIX Foundation, the launch of unagi marks a pivotal turning point with the potential to overcome 
existing challenges. unagi is designed to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain by seamlessly integrating diverse 
blockchains and services, helping to address the multifaceted challenges that arise during chain interactions, and 
providing a seamless immersion into a wide array of blockchain experiences. With unagi, you can transcend the 
boundaries between chains and experience integrated transactions and comprehensive asset management. 
Core Mechanism 
At its core, unagi accomplishes a highly accessible omnichain, spanning on-chain and off-chain domains, through a 
messaging protocol known as unagi(x). This protocol supports decentralized off-chain messaging in addition to on-chain 
messaging, surmounting the computational limitations associated with contracts running on specific blockchains. 
This is achieved through a decentralized validation method, ensuring swift and secure transactions across heterogeneous 
chains that are completely reliable, both on-chain and off-chain. unagi enhances various aspects of blockchain 
activity, aiding in optimal route discovery for dApps, reducing fees, and supporting gas fee delegation services. 
Connecting 8 major blockchains 
Moreover, unagi(x) will initially support EVM networks and expand its compatibility to Non-EVM environments in the 
future, reducing entry barriers and enabling utilization of existing smart contracts. An initial group of 8 major 
blockchains are connected by unagi including Arbitrum, Avalanche, BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum, Kroma (WEMIX L2 project), 
Optimism, Polygon, and WEMIX3.0. 
Core Applications 
unagi's core functionalities, supporting the omnichain, are accessible through the una Wallet, which provides a secure 
and speedy wallet authentication service that allows users to search and manage assets of various chains as if they 
were stored using a single wallet. 
It facilitates access to the services of these chains swiftly and securely through robust authentication mechanisms, 
and enables efficient management of assets across various chains through one wallet. Notably, unagi's authentication 
will not only utilize MPC technology but also introduce Account Abstraction for unprecedented authentication speed and 
ease of use. 
   -- una Wallet: natively manage assets on multiple chains through one single wallet with easy utilization of 
  complicated concepts such as gas fee, seed phrase, network, etc. 
   -- unagi Swap: A service that provides high liquidity and stability, and low fees using various cross-chain 
  protocols, enabling users to potentially utilize dApp services at the lowest cost. 
   -- unagi Scan: Get easy and direct access to transaction histories of various chains. Transactions that 
  occur both on and between chains can all be recorded and searched through unagi. 
 
In addition to delivering user convenience, unagi will also provide support for partners and dApp builders using a 
Standard SDK/API that will simplify effective and efficient development of services for builders. 
This will create an environment where disparate blockchain services and assets effectively become interwoven as part of 
a single massive ecosystem and achieve what was once deemed unattainable in cross-chain transactions. 
Wemade showcases unagi at Korea Blockchain Week 
Experience unagi up close and personal at the Wemade booth on-site from 5 - 6 September at The SHILLA Seoul during 
Korea Blockchain Week 2023. Wemade is returning as the main sponsor for IMPACT, the key event headlining this year's 
KBW. You can also watch the introduction to unagi on YouTube or visit unagi's official website for more information. 
About WEMADE 
A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a 
once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE 
aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and 
service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit 
 www.wemix.com/communication for more information. 
 
Contact Details 
 
WEMIX 
 
Kevin Foo 
 
kevin.foo@wemix.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://www.wemix.com/ 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
1719377 05-Sep-2023

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2023 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
