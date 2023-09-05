Transformative Tech Executive to Usher in New Era of Innovation and Growth for Enterprise Liquidity Management SaaS Pioneer

Kyriba, the global leader of cloud-based finance and liquidity solutions, announced today the appointment of Melissa Di Donato as Chair and Chief Executive Officer. A respected technology visionary and accomplished leader, Di Donato will succeed Jean-Luc Robert, who is stepping down from this position and will join the company's Board of Directors.

Di Donato joins Kyriba from open source innovator SUSE where, as the first female CEO, she spearheaded unprecedented growth, including two strategic acquisitions and a multi-billion-euro IPO debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Her track record of success also includes senior executive roles at SAP, Salesforce, IBM, and Oracle. Known for her commitment to customers, people, and inclusive leadership, she will bring her expansive industry experience and bold vision to lead Kyriba into a new era of growth.

"I am honored to join Kyriba and build upon its unmatched heritage in treasury management," said Di Donato. "Kyriba is poised to enter a new era of success. Together with this exceptional team, we will capitalize on the enormous opportunities before us to deliver greater value and meet our customers' end-to-end needs in enterprise liquidity management. Jean-Luc has set a strong foundation and trajectory, and I am eager to lead Kyriba into its next chapter of customer-focused growth."

Outgoing Kyriba CEO Jean-Luc Robert added, "I am proud of our success over the past 20 years, evolving from a SaaS startup to a global brand and technology innovator. We have redefined the treasury software industry and are now at the cusp of an exciting inflection point. Melissa is a proven leader with the strategic acumen needed to expand our market leadership and I have every confidence in her ability to lead Kyriba in this new chapter."

In addition to her role at Kyriba, Melissa brings valuable experience from serving on the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG, and as a Non-Executive Director at J.P. Morgan Europe Limited. For more than 10 years, Di Donato has been an Advisor and Board member for Notion Capital portfolio companies helping leaders, companies, and boards scale for commercial excellence with a current focus on Mews Systems. She also serves as the Chief Executive of the Handelsblatt and Bain Company Female Allstar Board and was recently appointed as a Non-Executive Director at the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Committed to empowering young women, Melissa is the co-founder of Inner Wings, a charitable foundation focused on mentoring and role modeling programs for girls. Among her accolades are KPMG and Wirtschaftswoche's Women in Tech Forum and Decision Maker awards, as well as the 2023 European CEO Award recognizing her as Business Woman of the Year.

About Kyriba Corp

Kyriba empowers CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders to transform liquidity performance and drive value creation through data-driven financial decisions. Kyriba is a secure, scalable SaaS platform that delivers intelligence and financial automation enabling thousands of multinational corporations and banks to maximize growth, improve financial resilience and increase operational efficiency. For more than 2,500 clients worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 and Euro Stoxx 50 companies, Kyriba manages more than 1.3 billion bank transactions and $15 Trillion in payments annually. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices globally.

