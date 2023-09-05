INNIO Group: Industry Pioneer INNIO Nominated for the German Sustainability Award

• INNIO nominated in the category for Developers and Manufacturers of More Sustainable Engines and Turbines • Nomination underscores INNIO's successful endeavors to empower communities and industries in transitioning to green energy while enhancing its own operational sustainability • Winners will be announced in Dusseldorf on November 23, 2023, as part of the 16th German Sustainability Day

JENBACH, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / INNIO Group (INNIO*) has been nominated for the prestigious German Sustainability Award in the category for Developers and Manufacturers of More Sustainable Engines and Turbines. This prominent award, given annually, recognizes companies that excel in addressing industry challenges and make meaningful contributions to sustainable transformation through their products, services, or operations.



The nomination highlights INNIO's efforts to support the green energy transition and empower industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. For instance, customers can already purchase all energy solutions from the Jenbacher* product portfolio with a "Ready for H2"** option, enabling them to convert to 100% hydrogen operation once hydrogen becomes more readily available.

Simultaneously, the company is taking significant steps to make its own operations more sustainable and reduce its carbon footprint. By 2030, INNIO plans to reduce the carbon footprint of its production and office sites by 50%, while also safeguarding and conserving natural resources. INNIO reports on its progress annually through its sustainability report.

"The nomination underscores the pioneering role we assume with INNIO in the industry and acknowledges the work our INNIO team accomplishes daily to make energy more sustainable," says Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of the INNIO Group. "I am proud of the entire team and would like to thank all employees for their contribution to what we have achieved."

The German Sustainability Award seal is regarded as the most prestigious German recognition for exemplary ecological and social achievements. Sponsors of the award include the German Sustainability Award Foundation in collaboration with the German federal government, associations, business groups, civil organizations, research institutions, and the media. The winners will be announced in Dusseldorf on November 23, 2023, as part of the 16th German Sustainability Day.

INNIO has previously received multiple awards for its sustainability commitments. INNIO's award recognitions include the Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, which ranks INNIO among the top 1% of evaluated companies. Additionally, Sustainalytics named INNIO as the global number 1 among industry companies as part of the ESG risk rating at the time of the rating.

About INNIO Group (INNIO)

INNIO* Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With our product brands Jenbacher* and Waukesha* and our digital platform myPlant*, we offer innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO is individual in scope, but global in scale. With our flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, we enable our customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 55,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 100 countries.

At the time of the assessment, INNIO's ESG risk rating ranked it first globally among the more than 500 engineering companies assessed by Sustainalytics. For more information, visit the INNIO Group website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO and its brands on Twitter and LinkedIn.

* INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myPlant are trademarks of the INNIO Group or one of its affiliates. All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

** In general, "Ready for H2" Jenbacher units can be converted to operate on up to 100% hydrogen in the future. Details on the cost and timeline for a future conversion may vary and need to be clarified individually.

