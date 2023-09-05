Enzolytics, Inc.: Biogenysis, Inc. Announces Partnering with Khalpey AI Lab and Contenta, Ltd. to Incorporate AI in Microbiome Analysis to Identify Biomarkers for Use in Accurately Predicting Alzheimer's Disease Onset and Prevention.

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/).

Biogenysis, Inc. ("BGEN"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Enzolytics, Inc. (the "Company" or "ENZC"), a drug development biotech company, announced today a continued partnership with Khalpey AI Lab (https://khalpey-ai.com ) and Contenta, Ltd., Estonia, to identify biomarkers for early onset Alzheimer's disease. Such a discovery could lead to early diagnosis and the design of preventative therapies for effective treatment to stop the progression of Alzheimer's at an early stage.

Alzheimer's disease affects over 6 million people in the United States and significantly impacts the economy, costing an estimated $321 billion in 2022, with an additional $271 billion in unpaid caregiving. Unfortunately, the number of people in the U.S. impacted by Alzheimer's is expected to double to 12.7 million individuals by 2050, resulting in an annual cost of nearly $1 trillion.

Despite the predicted increase in Alzheimer's disease and its impact on those affected, significant obstacles remain. Diagnosis and treatment rates remain low across all stages of the disease. Therefore, developing accurate and user-friendly diagnostic tests and biomarkers is crucial. Identifying and validating these biomarkers is essential for predicting, diagnosing, and treating the disease. AI has shown promise in various fields, such as microbiome research, genetics, and nutrition. AI analysis of the biomarkers associated with Alzheimer's disease holds the promise of novel solutions for addressing the disease early. Biogenysis is marshalling its expertise and relevant contacts to address this opportunity today. The structured partnership will combine the efforts and expertise of Biogenysis with those of Khalpey AI Lab and Contenta, Ltd.

Riin Ehin, the CEO of Contenta, Ltd., said, "Estonia has a rich history in biology and medicine, focusing strongly on gut microbiota in immunity. The Estonian Genome Project Foundation (EGPF) has over 200,000 genome samples, and the Estonian Health Information System is comprehensive. We are honored to be part of the Alzheimer's disease consortium with Biogenysis and to make a positive impact on Alzheimer's disease patients."

Biogenysis AI Advisory Board Member Dr. Kirsten Bischof stated, "The potential of Artificial Intelligence in analyzing gut-brain communication is immense. Unlocking new biomarkers of neurodegenerative illnesses opens avenues for novel, simpler, less toxic treatments. Researchers have identified significant differences between preclinical AD patients' and healthy individuals' microbiomes. This discovery will lead to early diagnosis and help design preventative therapies for effective treatment to stop the disease's progression. ML algorithms can identify molecular signatures and predict specific disease states. Collaborating with Contenta and Khalpey AI Lab will make possible analysis of the gut microbiota of thousands of patients to identify those at higher risk of developing dementia and permit the design of preventative treatments to avoid cognitive decline."

Dr. Zain Khalpey, the Director of the Khalpey AI Lab, stated, "Our team is dedicated to advancing the field of AI, with a focus on creating innovative healthcare solutions. We are proud to work with partners to achieve our goals and bring these solutions to the patient bedside. Our AI Lab is passionate about positively impacting healthcare outcomes. The partnership between Biogenysis and Contenta is a significant step forward in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. This includes identifying early biomarkers for use in delaying disease progression to benefit countless patients. We feel honored to contribute to Dr. Chandra's state-of-the-art AI platform, which has the potential to revolutionize various therapeutic approaches."

Dr. Gaurav Chandra, CEO of Biogenysis, Inc., said, "In Alzheimer's, the neurons in the brain responsible for memory, language, and thinking are damaged first. Even though these symptoms are new to the affected person, the changes in the brain that cause them are believed to start at least 20 years before the symptoms manifest. With this collaboration, we aim to find early biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease and discover new therapeutic targets to slow its progression."

The CEO of Enzolytics, Charles Cotropia, said: "With regard to the future use of Artificial Intelligence, we agree with experts who have said, 'AI will change the world'. It is undeniable that AI will impact healthcare as well as all other technology areas. Biogenysis is at the forefront of applying AI to create new and improved health therapies. The Company has 4 pending International Patent Applications claiming significant discoveries derived from application of its AI Platform to produce new and effective therapies. Many more developments are planned including the patenting of each. Our partnering with Khalpey AI Lab and Contenta, Ltd. will accelerate the Company's objective to use AI to develop infectious disease therapeutics for improving health care around the world. This partnership and our planned business combination with Sagaliam Acquisition Corporation will provide the basis for achieving this objective."

Enzolytics, Inc. Overview

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to commercializing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies and proteins to treat debilitating infectious diseases.

Biogenysis, Inc., a subsidiary of Enzolytics, Inc., uses proprietary techniques to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases. The technology is currently being employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for treating the CoronaVirus (SARS-CoV-2), HIV-1 and the Feline Leukemia Virus. The Company has also identified conserved epitopes on and has plans to produce mAbs targeting many other viruses, including H1N1 Influenza, HTLV1 & HTLV2, Leukemia Virus, Herpes Simplex I Virus, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Smallpox Virus, Rabies, Influenza A, Influenza B, Ebola Virus, Epstein Barr Virus, and Monkey Pox Virus. The Company has also analyzed epitopes of animal viruses and plans to produce mAbs for treating these animal viruses.

Virogentics, Inc., a subsidiary of Enzolytics, is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous infectious diseases. One patented and clinically tested compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1), is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), covered by U.S. Patent Nos. 8,066,982 and 7,479,538. Studies have shown it to be effective in treating HIV/AIDS. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

Safe Harbor Statement : This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company's therapeutics are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert, or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Biogenysis, Inc.

Texas A&M Institute for Preclinical Studies

800 Raymond Stotzer Parkway

College Station, Texas 77843-4478

SOURCE: Enzolytics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780237/biogenysis-inc-announces-partnering-with-khalpey-ai-lab-and-contenta-ltd-to-incorporate-ai-in-microbiome-analysis-to-identify-biomarkers-for-use-in-accurately-predicting-alzheimers-disease-onset-and-prevention