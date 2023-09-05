Science Applications International Corp.: SAIC Publishes Fourth Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC) published its fourth annual Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment and continued evolution of its programs to improve the world, communities and people's lives.

"As we release our fourth corporate responsibility report, I am proud of the strides we have made in sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and social and governance imperatives, but perhaps more importantly, I am proud that these efforts have become foundational to our culture at SAIC," said Nazzic Keene, chief executive officer at SAIC. "Our culture centers on corporate responsibility efforts that begin with strong governance. This ensures all of us act with integrity and are held accountable, which are non-negotiables in our company."

The report features the establishment of the Office of Environmental, Social and Governance Integration, which is dedicated to the integration of the company's environmental efforts, improving diversity and inclusion across SAIC's workforce, and supporting the communities in which SAIC employees live and work. The office is a direct result of SAIC's commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability and creates a mechanism to hold the company accountable to the goals it sets.

Like previous reports, it showcases continued progress in areas such as reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, elevating the company's commitment to leadership and workforce diversity, and focus philanthropy in three areas important to the company: military heroes; community wellness; and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) efforts.

The report provides a snapshot of SAIC's activities and progress in corporate responsibility and sustainability including:

Elevated Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts - commitment and action to advance parity in the representation of women and people of color in leadership reflect the diversity of our workforce

Lowered Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 36% and electricity use by 22% since 2019

Amplified communications around the SAIC Charitable Foundation, which helps SAIC employees and dependents in times of need

A steadfast commitment to high ethical standards as ethics and integrity serve as the foundation of SAIC's business practices, and by extension, the success of the company

A focus on protecting customers, business partners and employees through data privacy and cybersecurity, which is integral to everything SAIC does

As with past reports, the current publication is accompanied by SAIC's response to the Global Reporting Index (GRI), a Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) report as well as the ESG Reporting Framework and Standards Index, which also incorporates the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

For more information on SAIC's efforts on Corporate Responsibility, sustainability & ESG, visit https://www.saic.com/who-we-are/about-saic/corporate-responsibility.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion , which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro-forma annual revenues of approximately $6.9 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance," and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Legal Proceedings" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC's expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Media Contact:

Thais Hanson

703.676.8215 | publicrelations@saic.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Science Applications International Corp. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Science Applications International Corp.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/science-applications-international-corp

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Science Applications International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780399/saic-publishes-fourth-annual-corporate-responsibility-report