Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected nVent for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing Production List. This is nVent's first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at eleventh place. Earning a spot means that nVent is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing Production award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 74,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the manufacturing and production industry.

"We are honored to earn a spot on this prestigious list of employers, and grateful to our employees for helping build such a strong culture and making nVent a great place to work," said Lynnette Heath, nVent Chief Human Resources Officer. "At nVent, we believe our culture is a differentiator because it fosters an environment where our employees can bring bold ideas, be authentic and build the future of a more sustainable and electrified world. This honor shows our employees are benefiting from the investments we make in our culture. nVent is committed to continuing to provide an inclusive and equitable work environment that drives innovation, connection and growth."

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing Production list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing Production," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work."These companies know that it isn't the industry but the company that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing Production," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in manufacturing is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

In 2022 and 2023, nVent earned a Great Place To Work Certification®.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing Production List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing Production by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 74,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the manufacturing and production industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

