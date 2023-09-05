Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
05.09.23
14:11 Uhr
13,060 Euro
+0,180
+1,40 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,10513,15015:21
13,10513,15015:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2023 | 14:34
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial N.V.: New Holland tractors for Tanzania

CNH Industrial is helping to progress agriculture, everywhere: bit.ly/CNH_Tanzania

Basildon, September 5, 2023

Our new photo series depicts how CNH Industrial's New Holland Agriculture brand is helping to revolutionize mechanized farming in Tanzania. These images capture the enthusiasm around this initiative.

Tanzania is encouraging its farmers to mechanize, both to increase productivity and improve food security. During the first few months of 2023 in support of this initiative, we delivered 200 new tractors, trained farmers how to use them, as well as created a coalition to provide access to financing.

CNH Industrial is committed to putting innovation in these farmers' hands.

See how we are Breaking New Ground in Africa: bit.ly/CNH_Tanzania

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Alex Ellis
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments

  • 20230905_PR_CNH_Industrial_NH_Tanzania (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1e89f910-dcd3-48b9-8a08-a985e5c82a68)
  • New_Holland_training_Tanzania (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3e3b01b-0030-4ab2-8e91-5a7bd145725b)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.