Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd: Blackwolf's Drilling Encounters Porphyry Style Mineralization at the Cantoo Project, Alaska

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf", or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG)(OTC PINK:BWCGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its maiden drilling program at the Cantoo Property located in southeast Alaska. Three drill holes totalling 1,356 meters were completed. Initial visual observation of the drill core suggests significant alteration and mineralization consistent with a porphyry system. The Cantoo Property is situated adjacent to the Canadian border and the historic Premier Gold Mine that is currently in redevelopment.

Drilling Highlights:

Three core holes up to 676 meters long completed at Cantoo;

Significant alteration and mineralization was encountered, consistent with a porphyry-style system similar to copper-gold +/- molybdenum deposits in the Golden Triangle;

Strong silicification zones including veining with sulphides were intersected, that corresponds with surface expressions identified from surface sampling; and

As the Company awaits assay results from Cantoo, the drill has been moved to test gold-silver targets at the Harry Project

Blackwolf's CEO Morgan Lekstrom states, "We are pleasantly surprised encountering indications of a porphyry system at Cantoo, although it was not unexpected given the history of the area and proximity to the Premier mine. Cantoo may represent a telescoping porphyry feeder complex to the high-grade Premier-Big Missouri epigenetic gold-silver veins, similar to the KSM-Snowfield system that underlies the Brucejack Mine to the north.

In summary, there are strong indications that we are in the right rocks and location as we've hit zones at depth that are encountered at surface. Assay results are pending for these initial drill holes as well as the summer surface sampling program and will be released when available. In order to make good use of the summer exploration window, the drill has been moved to the Harry Property while we await these results."

The Cantoo Property has never been previously drilled yet had some historic mining and exploration performed in the 1920's. Surface work during 2023 targeted multiple stacked shallow-dipping vein structures and breccias, including a 30 m (100ft) wide structure. Blackwolf's surface sampling results at Cantoo include high-grade mineralization, with grades up to 30.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, 2,860 g/t silver and 5.8% copper.

The Cantoo Property is primarily underlain by the Texas Creek intrusive complex, with multiple phases of intrusive rocks with potassic, phyllic/QSP and propylitic alteration, along with multiple styles of copper mineralization. Additionally, drilling encountered zones of strong silicification and veining that correspond with the surface expressions of veins outcropping in cliffs at Cantoo.

QA/QC and Qualified Person

The analytical work on the Hyder project will be performed by MSA LABS, a certified analytical services provider, at its laboratory in Langley, British Columbia. All samples will be prepared using procedure PRP-910 (dry, crush to 70% passing 2mm, riffle split off 250g, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns) and analyzed by method FAS-111 (30g fire assay with AAS finish) for gold and IMS-130 (0.5g, aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS/ES analysis) for rock samples, and IMS-230 (1.0g, 4-acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis) for core samples. Any samples containing >10g/t Au will be reanalyzed using method FAS-415 (30g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish). Samples containing >100 ppm Ag and/or >1% Cu, Pb, & Zn will be reanalyzed using method ICF-6 (0.2g, 4-acid digest and ore grade ICP-AES analysis). Samples containing >1000 g/t Ag will be reanalyzed using method FAS-418 (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and samples containing >20% Pb will be reanalyzed using method STI-8Pb (volumetric titration).

The reported work was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified standard, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. The Qualified Person has reviewed the data and detected no significant QA/QC issues.

Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., Consultant to the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has. reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this release.

About Blackwolf Copper and Ltd.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska as well as five Hyder Area gold-silver and VMS properties in southeast Alaska and northwest British Columbia in the Golden Triangle, including the high-priority wide gold-silver veins at the Cantoo Property. Blackwolf's founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion and innovation. Guided by our Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Blackwolf builds shareholder value through our technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. For more information on Blackwolf, please visit the Company's website at www.blackwolfcopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

"Morgan Lekstrom"

CEO and Director

For more information, contact:

Morgan Lekstrom

250-574-7350 (Mobile

604-343-2997 (Office)

mll@bwcg.ca Liam Morrison

604-897-9952 (Mobile)

604-343-2997 (Office)

lm@bwcg.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the Hyder properties and the Company's future objectives and plans. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the Company's business plans. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company seeks safe harbor.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780308/blackwolfs-drilling-encounters-porphyry-style-mineralization-at-the-cantoo-project-alaska