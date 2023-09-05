Stemtech Corporation: Pioneering Stem Cell Nutrition Company Elevating Wellness and Prosperity Together

Approach and Global Impact Solidify Stemtech's Position as Leader in Stem Cell Nutrition

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Stemtech Corporation (OTCQB:STEK)

Stemtech Corporation, The Pioneer in stem cell nutrition, 'stemceuticals,' and cutting-edge skincare, is excited to announce a continuing trend in the growth of its Independent Business Partners (IBPs). With consistent month-over-month new IBPs and customer increases (May - August at 14.4%, 9.8%, 14.7% and 14.8% respectively) in addition to the press release of August 7th where Stemtech reported 20% revenue growth in our two top markets of the U.S. and Mexico. This meets or exceeds projections, solidifying Stemtech's position as a leader in the health and wellness industry.

Stemtech's President and COO, John W. Meyer, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's achievement: "Stemtech is witnessing the increase in our Independent Business Partners network. This positive momentum is a testament to the appeal of Stemtech's exceptional anti-aging products and the promising income-earning opportunity we offer." Meyer emphasized that this growth is not only creating more leaders within the Stemtech community but also resonating with customers worldwide who recognize the invaluable health benefits presented by Stemtech's products.

As the world grapples with economic uncertainty characterized by inflation and escalating expenses, individuals and families alike are searching to secure an income stream and a path to optimum health. In a confluence of these needs, Stemtech's innovative approach offers a dual solution. It creates a platform to not only achieve financial improvements, but also to embrace well-being as an equal priority. Meyer believes that Stemtech holds the ability to reshape lives amid these challenging economic times.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAvLd02Vyyc&t=18s

Alejandro Carrillo, Stemtech's Vice President of Global Sales based in Mexico, shared his insights on the global response to Stemtech's vision: "Stemtech's reputation for delivering health benefits has been established for eighteen years, and our reach continues to expand. We are excited to connect with individuals who share our vision of wellness and improved livelihoods, fostering strong partnerships that contribute to our continued growth."

As Stemtech continues to experience growth, it remains committed to its mission of enhancing lives through science-driven products and opportunities. By combining innovative products with a supportive community, Stemtech continues to shape the future of health and entrepreneurship.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10, 2023, Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board. Stemtech has Ranked Number 11 in Momentum out of 700+ top Global MLM companies by Business For Home independent MLM publication, January 23, 2023. In March 2023, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. Stemtech conducted Field Leadership Business Academies in Aguas Calientes, Mexico May 25 - 27, and in Las Vegas, NV on June 1 - 3. On August 14, 2023, Stemtech announces expansion into the China Market, including Hong Kong and Macau from the Stemtech Taiwan operations under newly appointed Managing Director Grand China Markets, Richard Hu.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on August 22, 2023. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

Investor Relations:

Gabriel Rodriguez

Email: grodriguez@stemtech.com

Ph: 623-261-9046

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

www.Stemtech.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780312/pioneering-stem-cell-nutrition-company-elevating-wellness-and-prosperity-together