Discovery of 3m by 8m spodumene bearing pegmatite dyke approximately 87m east of known occurrences suggests the presence of a significant Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum mineralized system.

Initial exploration at Falcon West uncovered and expanded two known spodumene bearing pegmatite outcrops by 3m x 5m and 4m x 7m.

Channel samples are at the lab and the Volta exploration team continues to screen the underexplored property.

Brad Boland appointed Chief Financial Officer.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new lithium-bearing pegmatite dyke at its Falcon West Lithium property in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwest Ontario, Canada (Figure 1).

The previously undocumented showing lies 87m east of the Falcon Far West showing (Figure 2), which returned channel samples of up to 1.95% Li2O (see Company's news release dated June 19, 2023). The pegmatite outcrop is approximately 8m in length and over 3m wide, cutting through metasediment host rocks. Spodumene crystals of up to 10 cm in length were noted and detailed field mapping estimates the visible spodumene content ranging from approximately 40-50% (Figure 3). The Company has channel sampled the newly discovered pegmatite, and samples have been submitted to the independent Activation Laboratories ("ActLabs") in Thunder Bay.

Volta's CEO, Kerem Usenmez, P.Eng., commented, "This discovery comes just one month after starting our exploration program on the Falcon West Lithium Property. The Company feels that the potential to discover additional mineralized pegmatites is good to excellent - all three productive lithium pegmatites remain open for expansion on strike, width and depth. Furthermore, it illustrates the system's potential as the property remains largely unexplored."

The newly discovered JT Lithium showing is surrounded by thick overburden. Follow-up exploration will include additional removal of overburden to further delineate this significant discovery as part of ongoing drill target definition.

The Company continues to power wash the moss and thin layer of overburden from the poorly exposed pegmatites, in addition to screening overburden covered areas with geochemical soil sampling.





More recent field work has exposed the extension of surface expression of the known Falcon Far West spodumene bearing pegmatite by fire pump washing in 2 locations, with the outcrops now extending 3m wide by 5m long and 4m wide by 7m long, respectively. The two outcrops are separated by 28m which is covered by overburden, and it is presently unknown whether mineralization and/or additional mineralized pegmatites continue in the intervening area.

Following the discovery of this pegmatite trend, the Company selected areas for soil sampling and further prospecting, including the gap between the spodumene bearing pegmatites. Rock samples are sent to ActLabs in Thunder Bay for geochemical analyses, and soil samples are sent to SGS Mineral Services lab in Burnaby, B.C. to further identify drill targets for Phase 2.

CFO Appointment

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Boland, CPA, CMA, as its Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Boland is an experienced mining finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the industry, holding positions such as VP Finance for Goldcorp, VP Controller for Kinross, CFO for Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines, and he is currently the CFO for Kiboko Gold Inc. He has contributed to securing more than $1 billion of combined equity, debt, and project financing for mining ventures.

Mr. Boland replaces Darren Morgans, who has left the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Morgans has agreed to remain available to ensure a smooth transition. The Company extends its appreciation to Mr. Morgans for his services to Volta Metals since the Company's incorporation and through the CSE listing process.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Tims, P.Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Properties, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) is a mineral exploration company focused on lithium, cesium, and tantalum, and is based in Toronto, Ontario. It has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in Northwestern Ontario, which is considered to be one of the most prolific emerging hard-rock lithium districts in the world. To find out more about Volta and its flagship Falcon West Project, please visit voltametals.ca

