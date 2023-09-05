YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO.: Yoshiharu Authorizes $1 Million Share Repurchase Program

BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2022 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase authorization of up to $1,000,000 worth of the Company's common stock.

"As we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy, our ongoing mission remains centered around driving shareholder value," said James Chae, Yoshiharu's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "While we are committed to our expansion strategy and remain on track to be fully operating a total of 13 restaurants by the end of 2023, we believe the Company's shares represent an additional attractive investment opportunity at the prevailing price. The expansion of our restaurant portfolio, coupled with the organic growth stemming from introducing new concepts and enticing seasonal menu items, has provided promising opportunities for further growth that we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on."

Through this program, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means, including accelerated share repurchase transactions or other structured repurchase transactions, block trades or pursuant to trading plans intended to comply with Rule 10b5-1 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The actual timing and amount of future repurchases are subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors.

More information regarding share purchases can be found in the Company's most recent Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 5, 2023.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was borne out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating nine restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

