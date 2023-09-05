CognICA Shortlisted for Most Innovative AI Product in Healthcare Award at CogX Festival

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FSE: 1UB) ("the Company" or "Cognetivity"), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare technology company is pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted for a major AI technology award, with the company's CognICATM platform being recognised in the CogX Awards in the Most Innovative AI Product in the Healthcare category. The CogX awards are part of the CogX Festival, the world's biggest festival of inspiration, impact and transformational change, being held in London, UK on the 12th to 14th September, 2023.

Cognetivity's CEO Dr. Sina Habibi commented, "It is great to receive recognition for our innovative and game-changing Artificial Intelligence platform technology at such a prestigious gathering of the world's greatest minds in innovation, technology and Artificial Intelligence. To have our potential to transform the lives of millions of people acknowledged in such illustrious company is gratifying for our whole team and helps to spread the word that CognICA can transform the way that brain health issues are detected and managed, particularly at a time when new advances in treatments for Alzheimer's such as Eisai's leqembi and Eli Lilly's upcoming donanemab make early detection even more critical."

Cognetivity Neurosciences' mission is to utilize its AI platform technology to transform the landscape of brain health globally, enhance the quality of care provided to patients and to reduce the burden and cost to providers and payers, delivering the company's vision of A Brighter Mind for a Fuller Life.

-------

About Cognetivity Neurosciences

Cognetivity is a technology company that has developed a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial, and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICATM uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to test the performance of large areas of the brain to help detect early signs of cognitive dysfunction. CognICA is currently available for clinical use in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada and the Middle East, with regulatory approval in other regions expected later in 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Sina Habibi"

Sina Habibi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release, including those identified by the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should" and similar expressions, to the extent they relate to the Company or its management, constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, the "Forward-Looking Statements"). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on a number of assumptions regarding our current and future business strategies and the environment in which we operate. We assume no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit: website: www.cognetivity.com or contact: info@cognetivity.com; media inquiries can be sent to pr@cognetivity.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179551