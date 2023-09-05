PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Adds Chicago Not Dogs to XMarket Vegan Food Hall

-- Popular Chicago-inspired vegan hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and fried chicken sandwiches to join XMarket Vegan Food Hall when it opens in September --

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTCQB:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that Chicago Not Dogs , a company putting a vegan spin on popular Chicago delicacies like hot dogs, Italian beef, fried chicken, and mozzarella sticks, will be added to the initial food lineup at the XMarket Vegan Food Hall as one of its six initial culinary concepts when the Midwest's largest food hall officially opens to the public on October 5.

Founded in San Diego by Chicagoland natives, Chicago Not Dogs has relocated back to Chicago, with an initial restaurant on the North Side of Chicago, in the Avondale neighborhood. While in California, Chicago Not Dogs was named on VegOut's top new vegan restaurants in America 2021, and earned near 5 star reviews across social platforms. The eatery was also highlighted on CBS8 San Diego twice and listed as a featured destination in AAA magazine.

Said Lorne Rapkin, PlantX CEO, "Food in Chicago isn't Chicago without hot dogs and Italian beef, and adding Chicago Not Dogs to our featured lineup will bring Chicago classics, with a heart-healthy, vegan twist. Chicago Not Dogs was immensely popular in San Diego, and received rave reviews at the annual Vegandale in Grant Park in June. Chicago Not Dogs will certainly make the culinary experience at our XMarket Vegan Food Hall even more enjoyable when it opens, just weeks away from today."

"Joining the XMarket Vegan Food Hall will help us expand our presence in the Chicago vegan community, enabling us to reach new and existing customers following our move back from San Diego," added Brian Gervase, co-Founder of Chicago Not Dogs. "We love the idea of a food hall, integrating a wide range of healthy options under a single roof."

Co-developed and operated with the Macromia Group, a restaurant developer specializing in building high-end dining and retail locations from concept to creation, the 6,500 square foot XMarket Vegan Food Hall will be the largest vegan food hall in the Midwest. The space will seat 375 people and include six restaurants, a wine and beer bar, a coffee shop, and a bodega-style grocery store that includes a vegan cheesemonger. The food hall is located at 804 W. Montrose Ave. on the north side of Chicago.

