Liberty Mutual Re, XS Global and Safehub Announce World's First Sensor-Based, Parametric Reinsurance Treaty for Earthquake Risk

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Liberty Mutual Reinsurance (LM Re), part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, managing general agent XS Global and technology provider Safehub announced the launch of the world's first sensor-based, parametric reinsurance treaty for earthquake risk.









This treaty marks a new era of disaster risk management for insurance companies, risk managers and policyholders, one that harnesses real-time building-specific sensor data. Insurers will use the smartphone-sized sensors provided by Safehub, placed in individual properties to accurately measure the shaking at the site, thus minimizing basis risk and providing faster payouts. LM Re will begin by selling multiple policies through XS Global subsidiaries in Mexico, utilizing Safehub's revolutionary sensor technology.

Mexico is in a seismically active region, and Mexico City stands as the most populous city in LATAM. The earthquake risk is significant. Ground shaking is influenced by local soil conditions and can only be accurately measured with sensors placed within properties.

Traditional parametric policies have used proximity to the epicenter and regional estimates of earthquake intensity as triggers. Both can result in significant basis risk.

"A sensor-based, parametric trigger earthquake policy delivers accurate, efficient and direct claims payouts and simplifies processes for policyholders, brokers and insurers alike," said Dieter Winkel, President, LM Re. "Delivering exceptional client service through every tool at our disposal, including cutting edge technology, is at the heart of the LM Re mission and our mutual values. We are delighted to be working with the professional and innovative teams at Safehub and XS Global to deliver this groundbreaking policy to the Mexican market."

Andy Thompson, Co-Founder and CEO of Safehub said: "We are pioneering a pivotal moment in the insurance industry. By combining unparalleled earthquake sensor technology with the expertise of LM Re and the innovative capabilities of XS Global, we are reshaping the landscape of risk management. This collaboration has led to the creation of the world's first advanced earthquake parametric reinsurance treaty that harnesses the power of real-time building sensor data and cellular networks. Together, we will scale this technology for the benefit of everyone, and in doing so redefine how societies can rebuild and recover in the face of adversity. This marks a significant leap forward in our mission to enhance resilience and support communities worldwide in the face of disaster."

Alejandro Solorzano, XS Global Parametric Managing Director said: "Using sensors like Safehub's earthquake parametric sensor to mitigate basis risk is the future direction of the parametric insurance market. This innovative technology provides real-time alerts during earthquakes, enabling individuals to make informed decisions and potentially save lives. The Safehub earthquake parametric sensor helps people respond effectively in the event of an earthquake and supports better decisions about evacuating buildings.

"Safehub sensors, the latest innovation in low-cost sensor technology, can be used in almost all structures in the private and public sectors. Also, we can deploy hundreds of sensors rapidly if necessary, so this represents a significant advancement towards a more resilient and prepared population in the event of a major earthquake."

ENDS

Contacts :

Hannah Clift

H/Advisors Cicero

+44 737 605 1849

hannah.clift@cicero-group.com

Kuba Stawiski

H/Advisors Cicero

+44 785 603 1906

liberty@cicero-group.com

Notes to editors:

About Liberty Mutual Reinsurance

Liberty Mutual Reinsurance offers treaty reinsurance solutions across key UK, Europe, Middle East, Asia, US, Bermuda and other international locations. We provide brokers and cedents with property, casualty and specialty reinsurance solutions through both the Company and Lloyd's markets and have approximately 200 employees dedicated to treaty reinsurance in 18 offices globally.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2022 gross written premium. We also rank 86th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2021 revenue. As of December 31, 2022, we had $50 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 50,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

About Safehub

Safehub has built the first low-cost, plug & play sensor technology that provides building-specific earthquake damage information in near-real-time. The data triggers insurance payouts and supports rapid damage assessments of buildings. Safehub was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco.

About XS Global:

XS Global (Rainmaker Group) is a privately owned Managing General Agent (MGA) with Lloyd's Coverholder status that started operations in 2017. As a multi-line MGA, XS Global operates in 11 diverse businesses: affinity, aviation, parametric, commercial general liability, contractor plant & equipment, energy & large complex facultative property, environmental, financial lines, onshore energy, property, and treaty.

Our unique structure as a privately owned and led multi-line MGA provides us with opportunities to deploy targeted reinsurance capacity directly to corporates and retail brokers through expert underwriters who possess international expertise and local market knowledge.

Although initially focused on the Latin American region, XS Global is now expanding its presence globally. The company has established local offices in Mexico, Dubai, London, and Miami.

Contact Information

Hannah Clift

H/Advisors Cicero

hannah.clift@cicero-group.com

+44 785 603 1906

Kuba Stawiski

H/Advisors Cicero

liberty@cicero-group.com

+44 785 603 1906

Rick Medeiros

PR Director

rick@west-comms.com

510-556-8517

SOURCE: Safehub

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/779711/liberty-mutual-re-xs-global-and-safehub-announce-worlds-first-sensor-based-parametric-reinsurance-treaty-for-earthquake-risk