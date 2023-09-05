80 Acres Farms Announces Grab-and-Go Fresh Meals

Three fresh salad kits available this month.

HAMILTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / 80 Acres Farms, an industry-leading vertical farming company, is announcing its first foray into grab-and-go fresh meals. Starting this month, consumers will be able to find the company's ready-to-eat salad kits at more than 200 locations in Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Feelin' Gouda salad kit

"Busy consumers are looking for convenience," said Leah Vanwoerkom, VP of Marketing & Brand. "They're also more dialed into health and wellness than ever before-reading nutrition labels and seeking out clean, wholesome products made without fillers or artificial preservatives. The right product didn't exist in the ready-to-eat salad category, so we decided to create it."

The company is launching three curated kits:

Feelin' Gouda , with red and green leaf lettuces, gouda cheese, apple chips, dried cherries, sea salt pecans, and a poppy seed vinaigrette

, with red and green leaf lettuces, gouda cheese, apple chips, dried cherries, sea salt pecans, and a poppy seed vinaigrette Greekin' Out , with red and green leaf lettuces, feta cheese, marinated artichokes, pickled beets, garlic croutons, and a Mediterranean-inspired dressing

, with red and green leaf lettuces, feta cheese, marinated artichokes, pickled beets, garlic croutons, and a Mediterranean-inspired dressing Rockin' Ranchero, with crispy leaf lettuce, white cheddar cheese, black beans, crunchy corn, pickled onions, and a smoky chipotle dressing

"We've put a lot of time and work into making sure that everything in these kits is as fresh, healthy, and clean as our pesticide-free greens," says 80 Acres Farms CEO and co-founder Mike Zelkind. "We're elevating the convenience and grab-and-go experience by providing the highest quality ingredients at the right price for our growing national consumer base."

Right now, consumers can find the company's salad kits at Heinen's Grocery Store in Chicago and Cleveland, Dorothy Lane Market in Dayton, Jungle Jim's International Market and Pipkin's Market in Cincinnati, the Turnip Truck in Nashville, and Cincinnati- and Columbus-area Kroger stores. In the coming weeks, the kits will be on-shelf at the Heine Brothers Coffee shops in Louisville, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and other locations across the Midwest and the Mid-South.

This news comes as 80 Acres Farms prepares to officially open its latest facility, a 200,000-square-foot farm in Boone County, Kentucky, capable of producing 40 million servings of produce per year. The company also operates several production farms in southwestern Ohio and research and development facilities in Arkansas, North Carolina, and the Netherlands and is building another 200,000-square-foot farm in Covington, Georgia, outside Atlanta.

About 80 Acres Farms

80 Acres Farms, a vertical farming leader based in Hamilton, Ohio, operates indoor farms built with world-class technology and analytics by the company's tech-focused subsidiary, Infinite Acres. 80 Acres Farms grows and delivers a variety of pesticide-free harvests that last longer at home and exceed the highest standards in food safety. Consumers can find the company's greens, herbs, fruits, and vegetables at retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods, The Fresh Market, Dorothy Lane Market, Jungle Jim's International Market, and foodservice distributors including Sysco and US Foods.

Contact Information

Jed Portman

Communications Manager

jed.portman@eafarms.com

8434122863

Related Images

Feelin' Gouda salad kit Greekin' Out salad kit Rockin' Ranchero salad kit

SOURCE: 80 Acres Farms

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780062/80-acres-farms-announces-grab-and-go-fresh-meals