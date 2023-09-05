HackerNoon Publishes Pixel Icon Library as Open Source Repo on GitHub and to the Figma Community

The technology publishing company open-sourced more useful design tools to help others build better sites, apps, and experiences.

EDWARDS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / HackerNoon, the technology publishing company, announced today that it was open-sourcing the original pixel icons used to build HackerNoon.com. Published under the Creative Commons 4.0 International License, HackerNoon's Pixel Icon Library is on GitHub and Figma, available free for designers, developers, and anyone else on the internet.

HackerNoon's Pixel Icon Library

"Inspired by HackerNoon's retro design vibe, these icons capture the essence of the internet's good old days," said HackerNoon Designer Devansh Chaudhary. "Meticulously designed on a 24px grid, the Pixel Icon Library is designed to ensure perfect alignment and consistency to enrich your web/app/product/page/life experience."

HackerNoon's Pixel Icon Library contains 120+ Pixel Icons as light SVG Files, with the entire collection totaling 64.7 KB. The PNG files are available in 12px, 16px, 24px, and 48px for both Light and Dark Mode.

"In building HackerNoon, we end up creating many other publishing tools, designs and software that can create new value as standalone projects," said HackerNoon Creator and CEO David Smooke. "These original icon designs give HackerNoon a kinship to the early internet, and I hope that ephemeral feeling can find more homes in the apps, products, and experiences created by others."

The entire Pixel Icon Library is licensed under Creative Commons 4.0 International - free to use with accreditation to HackerNoon and the Pixel Icon Library Repo. Read HackerNoon's open-source stories here.

About HackerNoon

How hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start business blogging today.

