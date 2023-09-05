Lithium Corporation Optionee Appointed Interim Leader of Sayona Mining

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American exploration mining company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, wishes to advise investors Mr. James Brown, Managing Director of Morella Corp., Lithium Corporation's largest shareholder and Optionee on the Company's Fish Lake Valley and North Big Smoky Carvers prospects, was recently appointed interim CEO, Sayona Mining Limited (Sayona).

Sayona owns a global portfolio of hard rock lithium projects and, along with US based joint venture partner Piedmont Lithium Inc., own the producing North American Lithium operation in Quebec, Canada. North American Lithium made history August 1st with their first commercial shipment of 20,500 wet metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate. In Western Australia, Sayona owns a series of lithium and gold prospects including a joint venture with Morella Corp. over several hard rock lithium projects.

Mr. Brown, previously a non-executive Director of Sayona, will guide Sayona through a transitional phase in operations and corporate structure. Lithium Corporation is confident the appointment will not impact Morella Corp.'s activities as Optionee on the Company's Nevada prospects, nor James's duties as a Director of Lithium Corporation. Morella recently concluded a sonic drill campaign on Lithium Corp.'s North Big Smoky Carvers prospect. Final preparations are underway to commence drilling on the Fish Lake Valley prospect.

James Brown is a professional mining engineer with extensive operational and development experience in the mining and exploration industries in Australia, North America, and Indonesia. He was instrumental in bringing the Pilgangoora lithium mine in Western Australia into production several years ago.

Learn more about Lithium Corporation's complete portfolio of lithium, graphite, rare earth elements and titanium prospects at: https://lithiumcorporation.com/projects/

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation, a Nevada based mineral exploration company, is one of a handful of Project Generators in the critical minerals space in North America. The Company's dual operational focuses cover exploration activities on several lithium prospects in Nevada, USA, as well as titanium/rare earth elements & graphite properties in British Columbia, Canada. Lithium Corp. has maintained a strategic alliance with Morella Corporation (the Company's single largest shareholder) for the past nine years. Apart from the North Big Smoky agreement, Lithium Corp. also has a formal agreement with Morella covering earn-ins on the Company's Fish Lake Valley lithium-in-brine prospect in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

About Morella Corporation

Morella is an exploration and resource development company focused on lithium and battery minerals. Morella is currently engaged in exploration, resource definition and development activities with projects strategically located in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions in both Australia and the United States. Morella will secure and develop lithium raw materials to support the surging demand for battery minerals, critical in enabling the global transition to green energy.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

