Presenting proof-of-mechanism clinical trial data in healthy volunteers of RLS-0071, the Company's dual action complement inhibitor and innate anti-inflammatory product candidate

ReAlta Life Sciences ("ReAlta"), Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company addressing life-threatening rare diseases through harnessing the power of the immune system, today announced that it will be presenting additional clinical data from its Phase 1b trial in healthy volunteers on RLS-0071 at the European Respiratory Society 2023 International Congress taking place in Milan, Italy on 9-13 September, 2023. RLS-0071, the Company's complement inhibitor and innate anti-inflammatory product candidate, is being developed as a treatment for hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and other acute inflammatory and rare diseases.

The Phase 1b clinical trial (Protocol RLS-0071-103; NCT05351671) is a proof-of-mechanism (POM) study intended to establish RLS-0071 translatability from animal disease models of acute lung injury and other acute pulmonary exacerbations to humans by inhibiting neutrophil-mediated inflammation at the tissue level. The new data will be presented by Prof. Dr. Jens M. Hohlfeld, Division Director of Airway Research at the Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine (Hannover, Germany) and lead investigator on the Phase 1b trial.

Details of the presentation:

Title Safety and Efficacy of RLS-0071 on Neutrophils and Inflammatory Mediators in a Phase 1b Inhaled LPS Study Authors Jens M. Hohlfeld, Olaf Holz, Meike Müller, Saskia Carstensen, Linda Dell, Jessica Goss, Pam Hair, Philipp Badorrek, Kenji Cunnion, Ulrich Thienel Presentation PS-6 in Poster Area; Allianz MiCo Convention Centre, Level +2, Hall 4 Session Session 68 (PA608) From bench to bedside: translational studies in airway diseases Date/time Sunday, 10 September, 08:00 09:30am GMT+2

About ReAlta Life Sciences

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to harnessing the power of the immune system to address life threatening acute inflammatory and rare diseases. The Company's EPICC peptides are based on research into the human astrovirus, HAstV-1, which causes a non-inflammatory, self-limiting gastroenteritis unique among viruses by inhibiting components of the innate immune system. ReAlta's therapeutic peptides leverage these virus-derived mechanisms to rebalance complement and inflammatory processes in the body. The company's pipeline is led by RLS-0071, which has received IND clearance, and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency for the treatment of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) in neonates. The company launched in 2018 and is located in Norfolk, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.realtalifesciences.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905292669/en/

Contacts:

John Rickman

Chief Financial Officer

jrickman@realtals.com